India Pakistan news LIVE: UN, India discuss ways to counter tech use in terrorism

India Pakistan news LIVE: The BJP is running a nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra' campaign to mark the success of the armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor'

India Pakistan news LIVE: The ministry of defence, in an official press release on Wednesday, detailed Operation Sindoor and said that Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems and completed the mission in just 23 minutes. India affirmed that the armed forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats without crossing the Line of Control (LoC) or the international boundary....Read More

The official release also highlighted that Operation Sindoor represented a significant milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations.

The operation produced concrete evidence of neutralized hostile technologies, including pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin), Turkish-origin UAVs named "Yiha" or "YEEHAW", long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drones.

India briefs UNSC

Indian officials briefed the UN Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee on the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the Pahalgam terror attack, HT reported.

The Indian technical team, visiting New York to interact with the committee's monitoring team, will also meet representatives of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).

Operation Keller

An official said that terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) suffered a major loss with three of its members, including 'Operations Commander' Shahid Kuttay, being killed in an encounter in the south Kashmir's Shopian, a report from news agency PTI stated.

Kuttay along with Adnan Shafi, a resident of Vanduna Melhura, and Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh, a resident of Pulwama's Murran, were gunned down on Tuesday in an encounter in Shukroo Keller area.

The Indian Army said that Operation Keller was launched by the security forces on the basis of intelligence inputs about the terrorists' presence in the area.

Other than the neutralization of the terrorists, the armed forces also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, including two AK series rifle, grenades and other war-like stores.

India Pakistan ceasefire | Top points