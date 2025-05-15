India Pakistan news LIVE: UN, India discuss ways to counter tech use in terrorism
India Pakistan news LIVE: An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway at Tral and Nader area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, the J&K police said.
India Pakistan news LIVE: The ministry of defence, in an official press release on Wednesday, detailed Operation Sindoor and said that Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems and completed the mission in just 23 minutes. India affirmed that the armed forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats without crossing the Line of Control (LoC) or the international boundary....Read More
The official release also highlighted that Operation Sindoor represented a significant milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations.
The operation produced concrete evidence of neutralized hostile technologies, including pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin), Turkish-origin UAVs named "Yiha" or "YEEHAW", long-range rockets, quadcopters and commercial drones.
India briefs UNSC
Indian officials briefed the UN Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee on the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the Pahalgam terror attack, HT reported.
The Indian technical team, visiting New York to interact with the committee's monitoring team, will also meet representatives of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).
Operation Keller
An official said that terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) suffered a major loss with three of its members, including 'Operations Commander' Shahid Kuttay, being killed in an encounter in the south Kashmir's Shopian, a report from news agency PTI stated.
Kuttay along with Adnan Shafi, a resident of Vanduna Melhura, and Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh, a resident of Pulwama's Murran, were gunned down on Tuesday in an encounter in Shukroo Keller area.
The Indian Army said that Operation Keller was launched by the security forces on the basis of intelligence inputs about the terrorists' presence in the area.
Other than the neutralization of the terrorists, the armed forces also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession, including two AK series rifle, grenades and other war-like stores.
India Pakistan ceasefire | Top points
- BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was detained by the Pakistan Rangers since April 23, was handed over to India on Wednesday via the Joint Check Post at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.
- The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) suspended a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkey's Inonu University after the country showed support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India. Citing national security concerns, Jamia Milia Islamia also suspended all forms of collaboration with Turkish institutions.
- Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, along with Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about Operation Sindoor.
- Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the ceasefire claims made by US President Donald Trump. The party also alleged that by calling a meeting of NDA chief ministers, the PM is attempting to "politicise" Operation Sindoor.
- Ceasefire understanding remained intact in Jammu and Kashmir and other border towns, including those in Punjab and Rajasthan, with schools and colleges reopening and people going on about their usual routine.
- The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), meanwhile, issued strict notices to several key e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India and Flipkart, demanding the immediate removal of merchandise featuring the Pakistani national flag.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Union Minister says India showed resolve to fight terror with Op Sindoor
Union Minister CR Patil said that with Operation Sindoor, India has shown the world its resolve to fight terrorism. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in this fight.
"Under the leadership of PM Modi, our army has eliminated the terrorists. This message has gone to the whole world, saying that India should never be provoked because if provoked, the people of India will not spare them," Patil told ANI.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Armed forces working to defuse live projectiles in Nowshera
The Indian Army's Engineer Bomb Disposal Squad has been actively engaged in retrieving and defusing projectiles found in residential areas in Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Life returning to normalcy as schools reopen in Jammu
Schools in Jammu and other parts of the union territory reopened as the ceasefire between India and Pakistan remained intact, resulting in life in the valley returning to normalcy and people going on about their usual business.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Case against MP minister for remarks against Col Qureshi
An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah in Indore on Wednesday night for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said instructions were given to take action against minister Shah following the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.
A police officer said an FIR has been registered at the Manpur police station. Superintendent of Police (rural) Hitika Vasal confirmed the development, news agency PTI reported.
The FIR was registered under sections 152 (an act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1) (B) (an act having an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities, which causes or is likely to cause a breach of public peace) and 197 (1) (C) (speaking about a member of a community, which has an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities).
India Pakistan news LIVE: MP minister apologises for controversial remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi
Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Wednesday issued an apology for his controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
“I apologise for my recent statement, which hurt the sentiments of our society,” Shah said in a video message, according to PTI. “The work done by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, rising above religion and caste, is highly respected and appreciated. I respect her deeply.”
The minister further added that he respects the army and mentioned Colonel Sofiya as “sister”.
“Although some inappropriate words came out in my recent statement, my intentions were always clear. I apologise to everyone, and especially to my sister, Sofiya Qureshi,” the minister said.
India Pakistan news LIVE: UN, India discuss ways to counter tech use in terrorism
The United Nations Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov of the Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Assistant Secretary-General Natalia Gherman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) met with a delegation of the Indian government.
The two sides discussed ways to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, a UN spokesperson told news agency ANI.
These efforts also include developing non-binding guiding principles on threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems and the use of emerging financial technologies for terrorist activities.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Congress hits out at BJP for 'politicising' Operation Sindoor
Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of politicising Operation Sindoor and questioned the party's alleged silence over ceasefire claims by US President Donald Trump.
"Politicisation of Operation Sindoor is wrong. We have never politicised the issues of security. We have this information that PM Modi will meet the NDA Chief Ministers on May 25. What is the mistake of the CMs of Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, HP, Punjab, J&K? What is this if not politicisation? On one hand, PM Modi is not answering serious questions, not attending all-party meetings and on the other hand, he is having meetings with NDA CMs," Jairam Ramesh said.
"For the last few days, the Congress party is asking why US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. This is happening for the first time. PM Modi does not say anything on this. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says that America's role was so important that it was because of them that this war stopped. EAM Dr Jaishankar does not even answer this. We are continuously asking why PM Modi and EAM are not answering what the role of America is?" he asked.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in Op Keller
A massive cache of arms and ammunition was recovered after the Indian Army eliminated three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian under ‘Operation Keller’ on Tuesday, May 13.
A video showed several rifles, grenades, and ammunition, along with backpacks and wallets belonging to the slain terrorists, being recovered.
Two AK series rifles, a large quantity of ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores recovered from the terrorists' possession.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Operation Keller launched on intelligence input, says Army
After the killing of three terrorists in Keller forest of Shopian on Tuesday, the army on Wednesday said all local three terrorists were involved in recent terror incidents in Kashmir and said the operation was launched on the specific intelligence inputs.
On Tuesday the army claimed to have killed three local terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and it’s shadow outfit The Resistance Front (TRF).
The terrorists were identified by police as Shahid Kuttay, Adnan Shafi Dar and Ehsan ul Haq Sheikh of Shopian.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Encounter between security forces, terrorists underway in Awantipora
An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in Awantipora district's Tral and Nader areas, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.
Police officials said there is a possibility of two terrorists in the area.
The fresh encounter comes just two days after three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Armed forces jammed Chinese air defences used by Pak
The Indian Air Force (IAF) jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence (AD) systems to launch a series of precision strikes on terror and military targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) between May 7 and 10 as part of Operation Sindoor, the government said on Wednesday.
The revelation about the air force crippling Pakistan’s air defences came hours after the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met to review the security dynamics on the western border following the May 10 understanding that ended four days of fierce fighting with the neighbouring country.
“IAF bypassed and jammed Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied AD systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes and demonstrating India’s technological edge,” the Centre said.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Indian officials brief UNSC panel on Pak-based TRF terror group
Indian officials briefed the monitoring team of the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee on the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the Pahalgam terror attack, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
An Indian technical team is visiting New York to interact with the monitoring team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the United Nations, the people said on condition of anonymity.
The team will also meet representatives of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), the people said. The team’s visit is part of efforts by India to get the TRF designated as a global terrorist group.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Nation's prowess showcased in Operation Sindoor
In swiftly taking out terror targets and completing its missions during Operation Sindoor, India showcased its prowess to the world.
The ministry of defence said that the operation is a major milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations.
“As part of Operation Sindoor, the following systems were utilised: battle-proven air defence systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK, and LLAD guns. Indigenous systems such as the Akash demonstrated exceptional performance,” the statement from the ministry said.
India’s air defence systems, drawing on assets from the army, navy, and primarily the air force, showcased remarkable synergy.
“The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force brought all these elements together, providing the net-centric operational capability vital for modern warfare,” it added.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Air Force destroyed Pak defences with precision in 23 minutes
The ministry of defence detailed Operation Sindoor in an official release on Wednesday and said that the Indian Air Force successfully bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems during Operation and completed the mission in just 23 minutes.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Operation Sindoor was a calibrated military response
In an official release on Wednesday, the ministry of defence said that Operation Sindoor was launched as a calibrated military response to a growing pattern of asymmetric warfare, which increasingly targets unarmed civilians alongside military personnel.
“India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats. However, beyond tactical brilliance, what stood out was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence,” the ministry said.