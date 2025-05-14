Jammed Chinese-supplied air defences, hit Pakistan airbases: How India showcased its prowess in Operation Sindoor

The ministry of defence on Wednesday said that Operation Sindoor was launched as a calibrated military response to a growing pattern of asymmetric warfare, which increasingly targets unarmed civilians alongside military personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets armed forces personnel at Adampur Air Base in Punjab on Tuesday.(HT Photo)

The ministry added that the operation was a precise strike on terrorist targets, using advanced Indian technology, and marking a step towards self-reliance in military operations.

“India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats. However, beyond tactical brilliance, what stood out was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence,” the ministry said.

It also highlighted that, whether in drone warfare, layered air defence, or electronic warfare, Operation Sindoor represents a significant milestone in India’s journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations.

Pakistan's strike thwarted by India's defence power

On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to target several military sites across northern and western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

However, these attacks were swiftly neutralised by India's Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) grid and air defence systems.

In retaliation, on the morning of May 8, the Indian armed forces targeted and neutralised several air defence radars and systems in Pakistan, including an air defence system in Lahore.

“As part of Operation Sindoor, the following systems were utilised: battle-proven air defence systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK, and LLAD guns. Indigenous systems such as the Akash demonstrated exceptional performance,” the statement from the ministry said.

India’s air defence systems, drawing on assets from the army, navy, and primarily the air force, showcased remarkable synergy. These systems created an impenetrable barrier, successfully thwarting multiple Pakistani attempts to retaliate.

“The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force brought all these elements together, providing the net-centric operational capability vital for modern warfare,” said the ministry in a statement.

India struck Pakistani airbases with precision

India's offensive strikes targeted key Pakistani airbases- Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan with surgical precision. Loitering munitions were used to devastating effect, each finding and destroying high-value targets, including enemy radar and missile systems, the ministry said.

“All strikes were executed without loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of our surveillance, planning, and delivery systems. The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated,” the ministry added.

IAF bypasses and jams Chinese-supplied air defences

Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes, demonstrating India's technological edge.

Operation Sindoor also produced concrete evidence of neutralised hostile technologies, including pieces of PL-15 missiles (of Chinese origin), Turkish-origin UAVs named “Yiha” or “YEEHAW,” long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones.

“These were recovered and identified, showing that despite Pakistan's attempts to exploit advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks remained superior,” the release read.

Since precise strikes on terrorists were conducted without crossing the Line of Control or the International Boundary, it was anticipated that Pakistan's response would come from across the border.