Meet four key Indian Armed Forces figures behind Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces on Sunday briefed the nation about the work put into Operation Sindoor that targeted terror infrastructure in PoJK and Pakistan's Punjab province on May 7. The four officers during the presser(PIB screengrab)

The press conference was spearheaded by the four officers of the Indian Armed Forces, who played a key role in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including 25 Indians, on April 22. These officers are the directors general of military operations (DGMO), Lt General Rajiv Ghai, director general air operations (DGAO), Air Marshal AK Bharti, director general naval operations (DGNO), Vice Admiral AN Pramod, and Maj General SS Sharda, director general at the Directorate General of Public Information.

Meet four key figures from the Armed Forces behind Operation Sindoor

Lt General Rajiv Ghai

Lt. General Rajiv Ghai is currently posted as the DGMO of the Indian Army. Before assuming the post in October 2024, Lt. General Ghai was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC) of the Chinnar Corps. So he has ample experience working in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

Air Marshal AK Bharti

Air Marshal AK Bharti is a fighter combat leader who is currently posted as the DGAO of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Before this, he had served in various capacities in the Advance headquarters in Eastern Air Command as well as the Central Air Command.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod

Maj General SS Sharda