Full list: Who will visit which country to ‘expose Pak' globally

Following Operation Sindoor, the government has announced a diplomatic outreach involving 59 MPs across different former ministries and parties. The delegation will travel to 32 countries including the EU headquarters in Brussels. The aim of this Operation Sindoor outreach will be to project India's national consensus and resolute approach towards combating terrorism.

Kiren Rijiju has announced a full list of delegations and MPs taking part in Operation Sindoor delegation outreach.(AP File)