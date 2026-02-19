Edit Profile
crown
    Assam BJP social media conveners booked over ‘point blank’ clip

    Assam police have filed a case against two BJP social media officials over an edited video depicting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 7:12 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
    City police have registered a criminal case against two social media functionaries of the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party over an edited video posted on the party’s verified X account that allegedly depicted Assam’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma firing a weapon at men dressed as members of a minority community.

    Police said the complaint was filed on February 12 by businessman Ranjith Kumar R, who told police that he encountered the “disturbing” clip titled “Point Blank Shot” on February 7.

    The video was later deleted from the handle, and Sarma on February 9 said that he had not seen the video. “I am not aware of any video. If any case has been lodged against me, arrest me. I have no objections to that. But I will continue to stand by what I say. I am against illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and will continue to remain so,” he said.

    Police named Biswajith Khaund and Ron Bikash Gourav, identified as the convenor and co-convenor of the Assam BJP’s social media accounts, as the accused in the case.” The FIR invokes Section 192 (provocation intended to cause a riot) and Section 353(2) (circulation of false information or content intended to incite hatred between groups) of the BNS, said police.

