Guwahati, The Assam Cabinet on Saturday approved raising a ₹115.11 crore loan from NABARD to fast-track infrastructure development and road improvement projects in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, North Cachar Hills and Tinsukia districts, Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said. Assam cabinet approves ₹ 115.11 crore NABARD loan for infra push

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Baruah said the loan would help accelerate development works in key hill and industrial districts of the state.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Assam Police Manual to allow both armed and unarmed branch personnel to appear for promotion to assistant sub-inspector of police, promoting merit-based advancement and improved policing efficiency. The cabinet also gave its nod to the settlement of 732 proposals for government khas and ceiling surplus land in Kamrup district under Mission Basundhara 3.0, benefitting indigenous and landless families for homestead purposes, he said.

Additionally, 168 proposals under Mission Basundhara 2.0 were approved for settlement of government land in the same district after realisation of the applicable settlement premium.

These decisions are expected to provide secure land tenure, promote housing investment, and improve access to basic civic amenities, Baruah said.

The cabinet approved amendments to the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, which will enable digital hearings, electronic submissions, and technology driven service delivery, reducing pendency and enhancing transparency while providing legal sanctity to electronic proceedings.

This move aligns Assam with the National Incentive Framework, enabling the state to avail incentives of up to ₹150 crore, he said.

In a bid to promote cultural and religious tourism, the cabinet approved the allotment of land at Amerigog village in Sonapur in favour of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam, which is expected to emerge as a major spiritual and cultural centre in the Northeast.

The cabinet approved the absorption of eight staff members of Assam Bhawan, Mumbai, as contractual employees, who have been providing essential support to seriously ill cancer patients.

The cabinet has also approved the temporary upgrade of the post of liaison officer, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, to senior liaison officer, enabling the in situ promotion of Abha Lohia, whose husband was killed in a terrorist attack, and who is currently serving as liaison officer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.