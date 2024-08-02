Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' of "grabbing" Adivasis' land

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reached Pakur and accused 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' of grabbing tribals' land. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

Sarma also highlighted that despite court orders of Tribal family that should be given their land back, the administration is not taking any necessary steps about the same.

Sarma was interacting with reporters Sarma said, "Today, I visited Gaibathan village of Pakur. There is SPT law, so the land of the Adivasis cannot be transferred. Two Bangladeshi infiltrators grabbed their land, the Court gave an order that both of them should be removed and the Adivasi family should be given their land back, but the administration did not do anything."

"When the Adivasi family tried constructing a house on their land, they were attacked by Bangladeshi infiltrators. Even today, they have not got their land back. An Adivasi CM of Jharkhand should help them. Infiltration is not an issue, it is the reality in places like Pakur, Sahibganj..." he added.

"The demography of Pakur and the entire Santhal Pargana has been changing. Our party will provide ₹1 lakh each to the families of both the Adivasi victims. If Jharkhand CM would have come to my state, I would not have stopped him from visiting anywhere but I have been asked not to visit Gopinathpur, said Sarma.

If the Chief Minister of a state is not allowed to visit a certain place because of the fear of infiltrators, you can understand the situation of Jharkhand. I would not want to visit Gopinathpur forcefully but I will come back again after some time and then I will visit Gopinathpur...," said Assam CM. Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Indo-Bangladesh border is being used by Rohingyas, stating that "Rohingya penetration into India has increased manifold." Addressing a press conference at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday, Sarma said, "I have always believed that Rohingyas are still exploiting the border situation between India and Bangladesh. In Assam, we are guarding only a part of the Indo-Bangladesh border. Recently, we saw Tripura Police arrest a large number of Rohingyas. Rohingya penetration into India has increased manifold." "Last year, Assam Police also uncovered a network, and ultimately, the NIA investigated. The Government of India must strengthen its border with Bangladesh, particularly in West Bengal, as the Chief Minister of West Bengal has stated she will give shelter to Bangladeshi nationals," Sarma added.

Sarma also pointed out the 'demographic shift' in states like Assam, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. "I have observed the demographic invasion in Assam, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Whenever the 2021 census is conducted, I am sure it will reveal shocking news about the demography of Eastern India. The demographic invasion is real, and due to appeasement policies, we are unable to control it," Sarma said."In Assam, the people are very much aware of the demographic invasion, but other Indian states are now suffering. This issue is serious. Demographic invasion is real. In Eastern India, the situation is grim," the Assam Chief Minister added.