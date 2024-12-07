Menu Explore
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands cabinet, 4 new ministers take oath

PTI |
Dec 07, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya administered oath of office to the four new ministers - Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday expanded his cabinet with four ministers taking oath.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to the four new ministers - Prasanta Phookan, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Goala. All of them are BJP legislators.

The chief minister and members of his cabinet were present on the occasion.

Phukan is a four-time MLA from Dibrugarh, Paul a two-time MLA from Patharkandi while Rai and Goala are first-time MLAs from Lakhipur and Doom Dooma respectively.

Phukan and Goala represent the Upper Assam tea districts of Dibruagah and Tinsukia respectively while Paul and Rai are from the two Barak Valley districts of Sribhumi (formerly Karimganj) and Cachar.

Sarma now heads a 19-member council of ministers

Get Current Updates on India News
