Assam: Congress leader quits as opposition bloc head over by-poll seat-sharing

State Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned as the head of the 18-party opposition Assam Sanmilita Morcha (ASOM) citing “tremendous pressure” to leave one of the five seats going to the by-polls next month for the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation or CPI(ML). Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. (X)

The resignation on Wednesday followed Congress’s announcement of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jayanta Borah as its candidate for the Behali seat. A five-member ASOM panel recommended four seats for the Congress and Behali for the CPI(ML).

The state Congress chief cited the recommendation and said he tried his best to give the Behali seat to CPI(M). “But Congress central leadership felt that we should put our candidate.” He added they needed to give and take to oust the ruling BJP from power.

The Congress’s move to field Jayanta Borah prompted the other 17 ASOM parties to announce they would contest the Behali seat separately.

Assam Jatiya Parishad chief and ASOM general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi called for unity among opposition parties to defeat the BJP. “Congress should realise that even 1% or 2% votes matter in an election.”

People aware of the matter said a section within Congress including the state chief favoured giving the Behali seat to CPI(ML). But Parliament member Gaurav Gogoi backed the candidature of Jayanat Borah, who will join Congress on Thursday.

Bhupen Kumar Borah said he may have a different opinion but the central leadership takes the final call in a national party like Congress. “I gave my best to maintain unity in the opposition bloc.” He said he still hopes all opposition parties will contest the 2026 assembly polls together.