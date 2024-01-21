Assam Congress president injured during attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah sustained injuries after a group of people allegedly attacked the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaon district on Sunday. Congress general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh claimed that his vehicle was also vandalised. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam on Sunday. (ANI)

Sharing a picture of injured Borah, the Assam Congress wrote on X, “Himanta Biswa Sarma’s demonic attack on APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah by his paid Gundas is one of the worst incidents in the political history of Assam. The attack is clear evidence of fear in the mind of the Chief Minister.”

Later attending an event at Kaliabor, Borah said, “Today they shed my blood, I’ll keep the bloodstained clothes, this will remind me about this insult.”

Jairam Ramesh on Sunday shared a video of the alleged attack and said that BJP cadres under the influence of Himanta Biswa Sarma did it.

He wrote, “My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield.

He further wrote, “They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on.”

Responding to this, Sarma tagged Assam director general of police (DGP) in a tweet on X and said, “Pl register a case and enquire into the allegations.”

Addressing the rally at Kaliabor, Rahul Gandhi said that his bus was stopped by a group of youngsters carrying BJP flags.

“20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out from the bus, they ran away...they think that Congress is scared of BJP and RSS, they’re dreaming. They can tear as many posters and placards as they want, we don’t care. we are not scared of anybody, we are neither scared of PM Narendra Modi nor Assam CM.Vandalise as many posters as you can, we won’t stop our ideological fight,” Gandhi said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge joined the Yatra in Assam on Sunday. He said that the Assam CM is following the instructions of Union home minister Amit Shah while attacking the Congress’s Yatra.

“We made Himanta a leader but now he has become Moji Ji’s ‘chela’. What Shah (Amit) says, he does. They are terrorising Dalits, backward classes and now they are trying this on us. This won’t work,” he said.

Congress leaders said that Rahul Gandhi and the other leaders will visit the Batadrava Than on Monday. However, the authorities of the Than appealed to them to avoid visiting there before 3pm to avoid any controversy.