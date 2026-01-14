Assam: Ex-student leader quits Congress days after joining it

Former All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) president Rejaul Karim Sarkar on Wednesday resigned from the Congress days after joining it, citing differences with the party’s state leadership. Former All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) president Rejaul Karim Sarkar. (Sourced)

In a letter to state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, Sarkar accused Debabrata Saikia, the legislature party leader, and parliament member Pradyut Bordoloi of behaving like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agents. Sarkar said their conduct and public positions pained him and made it impossible for him to continue in the party without compromising his conscience and dignity.

Sarkar, who joined the Congress on Sunday, triggered a controversy by talking about turning Assam’s Sivasagar into Dhubri and Dhubri into Sivasagar, Barak Valley into Sivasagar, and Tinsukia into Dhubri.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Saikia and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi were among those who criticised the remarks. Sarma called them insensitive in the context of Assam’s demographic and identity-related tensions. He said Sarkar’s forefathers did not build Sivasagar. He added that Assam did not require a “Bangladesh-origin individual” to define its future.

The remarks triggered protests in Sivasagar and nearby districts and calls for Sarkar’s removal from the Congress.

Gogoi, who initially maintained that Sarkar’s remarks were misrepresented, said on Tuesday that he had apologised. He said Sarkar spoke for the idea of “Bor Axom” or “Greater Assam”, but his remarks were twisted. Gogoi admitted that the comments hurt public sentiments and cautioned Sarkar to be careful.

Sarma on Wednesday said that Gogoi should have dismissed Sarkar for insulting the Assamese people. “But he did not show that courage. Now Rejaul Karim will project himself as a hero for leaving the party,” Sarma said.

Saikia questioned Sarkar’s relevance in state politics, saying there was no reason to give him undue importance. He asked what contribution had he made to Assam. Saikia alleged that Sarkar was earlier close to Sarma. He added Sarma perhaps no longer had agents within the Congress and had therefore sent a new one.

In his resignation letter, Sarkar wrote he joined the Congress because of its stated commitment to secularism, inclusive politics, and constitutional values. He added that statements of senior Congress leaders had left him deeply distressed.

Sarkar said he felt alienated within the party, and he did not get support from senior leaders when controversy erupted over his remarks. He added that continuing in Congress would require him to compromise on his conscience, political principles, and personal dignity.