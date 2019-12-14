e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / India News

Assam govt employees announce cease work on Dec 18 against citizenship law

Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) President Basab Kalita told PTI that all employees of the state government across Assam will not attend offices on December 18.

india Updated: Dec 14, 2019 18:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Guwahati
Charred vehicles, which were allegedly set on fire by the protestors during unrest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, being removed, in Guwahati
Charred vehicles, which were allegedly set on fire by the protestors during unrest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, being removed, in Guwahati(PTI)
         

Employees of the Assam government Saturday announced that they will go for cease work on December 18 in protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) President Basab Kalita told PTI that all employees of the state government across Assam will not attend offices on December 18.

“We have opposed the Bill since the beginning and will continue to do so till the Act is revoked,” he said.

When members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) came to the state in May last year to take opinion of the people of Assam on the Bill, the SAKP had submitted a memorandum raising objections, Kalita said.

“We have also extended our support to the AASU in its three-day ‘Satyagraha’ from December 16,” he added.

The employees had also supported the protesting students on December 11 and came out of their offices in the state secretariat with placards ‘No CAB’.

tags
top news
You did Hindu-Muslim politics for years: Shah attacks Cong over CAB criticism
You did Hindu-Muslim politics for years: Shah attacks Cong over CAB criticism
Savarkar is nation’s idol, no compromise on that: Shiv Sena
Savarkar is nation’s idol, no compromise on that: Shiv Sena
‘Rahul Jinnah’ a more appropriate name for you: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi
‘Rahul Jinnah’ a more appropriate name for you: BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi
Man jumps in front of metro train; wife kills herself, daughter hours later
Man jumps in front of metro train; wife kills herself, daughter hours later
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
‘It’s a witch hunt, not fair that I am being impeached’: Donald Trump
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
India vs West Indies 1st ODI Predicted XI:Bowling combination key for hosts
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Modi govt over onion price, unemployment
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news