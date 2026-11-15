Assam to restrict construction in flood-prone areas under proposed zoning law: CM

The Assam government plans to bring the floodplains of the Brahmaputra and Barak river basins under a legal land-use zoning system to restrict and regulate construction in vulnerable areas, Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. The move aims to address the risks posed by unregulated development in flood-prone areas. During a review of the draft on November 5, Sarma directed officials to ensure that lawful existing property owners were protected. (X)

The state government has prepared the Assam Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2026, which will be tabled during the winter session of the state assembly next month.

Sarma wrote on X: “Flood management begins with understanding our rivers. The Assam Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2026, provides for scientific mapping of the Brahmaputra and Barak basins and clearly defined flood zones to protect communities and guide safer development.”

The proposed legislation envisages using LiDAR technology and satellite imagery to map flood-prone areas across the two river basins. Based on this mapping, the government plans to classify land into three categories: prohibited, regulated and unregulated, with different restrictions on construction and development in each zone.

River channels and areas of active flow would fall under the prohibited zone, where construction would not be allowed. Development in regulated zones would be subject to conditions such as elevated plinths and flood-resilient building designs, while normal development would be permitted in unregulated areas outside the identified flood lines.

The proposed zoning system would add a land-use regulation mechanism to the state’s existing flood-control measures, which include embankments, riverbank protection, river-training works and drainage improvements. While these measures seek to protect settlements and infrastructure from floodwaters and erosion, the proposed law aims to regulate construction in areas exposed to flooding.

Floodplain zoning has featured in Assam’s disaster-management planning before. The Assam State Disaster Management Plan, 2022, called for a regulatory framework to demarcate vulnerable areas and manage construction in floodplains. The proposed Bill seeks to give that planning a legal framework.

The draft also envisages setting up Flood Zoning Authorities at different administrative levels to oversee its implementation.

During a review of the draft on November 5, Sarma directed officials to ensure that lawful existing property owners were protected. He also stressed the need to safeguard the interests of Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste communities traditionally residing along riverbanks.

The proposed framework provides for a 60-day period for public hearings and objections, as well as online and physical mechanisms to appeal against zoning decisions. It also includes safeguards for existing property owners.

The need for a broader approach to flood management has been underlined by the scale of this year’s floods. According to the state government’s November 5 review, floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat in July claimed 104 lives.

The government has said the initiative could be financed through externally aided projects and grants, without imposing an additional financial burden on the state. Sarma has also expressed hope of securing central assistance, including through the Union ministry of Jal Shakti.