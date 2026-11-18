A Foreigners Tribunal (FT) in Assam’s Silchar has declared five members of a family Indian citizens, but the sixth a “Streamline Foreigner” after fresh adjudication. The “Streamline Foreigner” classification deprives Mohanlal Das, 75, of voting rights for 10 years based on a distinction in the framework applicable to people who entered Assam from the erstwhile East Pakistan (Bangladesh) before March 25, 1971. All six family members were declared foreigners in May 2022. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On November 6, the tribunal declared Das’s late wife, Pramila, and their four children, Pushpabala, Sumanbala, Sudhan and Madhu, all residents of Saidpur village in Cachar, Indian citizens 20 years after proceedings against the family began in 2006.

Advocate Dharmananda Deb, who represented the family during the fresh proceedings, said the tribunal began hearing the cases in 2017, and all six family members were declared foreigners in May 2022. The family submitted photocopies of documents, but the tribunal did not accept them. The tribunal’s fresh opinion noted that the family failed to prove the documents during cross-examination.

Deb said the family moved the Gauhati High Court, challenging the tribunal’s 2022 decision. The court in September directed the tribunal to reconsider.

Deb said the family submitted at least 16 documents, including electoral records and land ownership documents, supporting their claim that they and their family had been living in India for decades.

The tribunal’s finding about Das rested on its assessment of his date of entry into India. He claimed that he arrived from East Pakistan in September 1964, and received a certificate from the rehabilitation ministry in February 1966. Das produced a 1967 registered deed, showing the purchase of land, and electoral records in which his name appeared from 1970 onwards.

The tribunal held that the certified copy of his certificate had not been duly proved because the relevant records were not summoned from the issuing authority. It noted that his name appeared in electoral rolls from 1970 and accepted the 1967 land deed as a document that could be presumed genuine.

The tribunal found that these records did not establish his claimed arrival in 1964. It inferred that he had entered India after 1966 but before 1970 and tagged him a “Streamline Foreigner”.

Given his age, the restriction would have a significant impact on him, Deb said.

Das’s brother-in-law, Dilip, supported the case of Pramila. He produced a 1966 electoral roll carrying the name of their father along with his voter ID and other relevant documents.

The tribunal found Dilip’s evidence credible and concluded that their father had entered India before 1966. It accepted Pramila’s claim to Indian citizenship. Their four children were consequently also held to be Indian citizens.

People who entered India before January 1, 1966, are covered for citizenship under Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which was incorporated following the Assam Accord. Those who entered between January 1, 1966, and March 24, 1971, fall under a separate category. After being detected as foreigners, they have to register. Their names are removed from electoral rolls for 10 years. They are deemed citizens after the prescribed period, subject to the statutory conditions.

The latest tribunal opinion came amid a backlog of cases and continuing efforts to identify and expel declared foreigners in Assam. According to a report presented in the Assam assembly in March 2025, 4,36,046 cases were referred to foreigners tribunals in the state as of January that year.

Of these, 3,48,014 cases were disposed of. The tribunals declared 1,65,992 people foreigners and 1,32,015 Indians citizens. As many as 85,162 cases remained pending. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the assembly in July that 1,72,673 undocumented immigrants were identified under the Assam Accord framework. He said 73,750 cases were pending before tribunals and 31,789 people were deported, pushed, sent back, or expelled since 1985.

The Gauhati High Court on November 10 expressed concern over the number of declared foreign nationals yet to be apprehended and expelled. It referred to a state government affidavit and noted that 1,16,946 declared foreigners across 36 districts remained to be apprehended and expelled as of June 30.