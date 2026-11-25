Two persons accused of murdering a retired employee of Oil India Limited (OIL), his wife and daughter in Assam’s Duliajan earlier this month were injured in an encounter with police on Tuesday night, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The two accused, Raju Das (right) and Amir Das (extreme left) after their arrest on November 17. (HT sourced photo) more less

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According to police, the two accused, Raju Das and Amir Das, who were in police custody, had allegedly tried to escape by overpowering a police team while on their way to recover the murder weapon when the incident took place.

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“The accused had confessed to us earlier on Tuesday that they had hidden the murder weapon, a hammer, at a place in Balijan. A police team had taken the accused to the spot at night to recover it when they tried to overpower our team and flee,” said Nirmal Ghosh, additional superintendent of police (ASP) (crime) of Dibrugarh district.

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{{^usCountry}} “In order to prevent them from escaping under cover of darkness, our team fired four rounds towards them in which they were injured. They were first taken to Tengakhat primary health centre and then to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In order to prevent them from escaping under cover of darkness, our team fired four rounds towards them in which they were injured. They were first taken to Tengakhat primary health centre and then to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, the incident took place between 11pm and 12am near Balijan tea estate. While Raju Das sustained bullet injury on his right leg, Amir Das was injured on his left leg. Two police constables, Manoj Lahon and Nitul Saikia, who were injured in the incident are getting treatment at Duliajan civil hospital.

The bodies of retired OIL employee Chandrakanta Bhuyan (64), his wife Eliza Bhuyan (55) and daughter Niharika Bhuyan (28) were found in the home at Duliajan on November 16 with wound marks.

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A day later police arrested Raju (27) and Amir (27) from the Simalaguri railway station while they were attempting to leave the state. Police said the accused had been living as tenants in the Bhuyan house and were closely involved in maintaining the household, almost like members of the family.

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Raju had a criminal record and had earlier been jailed in connection with the kidnapping of a child in his native village.

After the incident, a case was registered at Duliajan police station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (1) (murder). He said the arrested persons would be produced before a court after initial questioning.

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The deceased were found with severe wounds on their heads and faces and since most lockers of the were found open suggesting robbery as a motive.