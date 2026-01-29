'Assaulted with dumbbell, head smashed against door’: Chilling details emerge in Delhi woman commando death case

A 27-year-old Delhi Police woman constable, posted as a commando in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Special Cell, died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, five days after her husband brutally assaulted her. The woman suffered severe head injuries and was declared brain dead by doctors at a private hospital near Dwarka. (Sourced )

The victim, identified as Kajal, was allegedly attacked with a metal dumbbell, and her head was smashed against a door frame at their home in Dwarka Mor, southwest Delhi.

The woman suffered severe head injuries and was declared brain dead by doctors at a private hospital near Dwarka. On January 25, she was shifted to another private hospital in Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, where she succumbed to her injuries at around 6 am on Tuesday, earlier HT reported.

Police said Kajal’s family has alleged that Chaudhary had been harassing her for dowry in the form of money and a car.

Kajal had married her husband, Ankur Chaudhary, in November 2023 after a four-year courtship. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son.

“We registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested the commando’s husband, Ankur Chaudhary, the same night the crime was committed. He was produced before a Delhi court and sent to judicial custody. Now that the commando has died, the case has been converted from attempt to murder,” said Madhup Tiwari, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-2).

Originally from Ganaur in Haryana, Kajal joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2022. She underwent commando training before being posted to the SWAT unit of the Special Cell. Her brother, Nikhil, is also a police constable in the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Parliament Street.

'I will kill your sister' Speaking to HT, Nikhil said his sister met Chaudhary while pursuing her graduation at a college in Panipat. Both secured government jobs — Kajal in Delhi Police and Chaudhary in the Ministry of Defence as a clerk and tied the knot in November 2023. The couple later bought a flat in Vinod Nagar near Dwarka Mor and moved there. Their toddler son was at his maternal grandparents’ home at the time of the incident.

Nikhil said that on the night of January 10, Chaudhary called him, claiming Kajal was fighting with him.

“My sister took the phone and tried to explain what had happened. Chaudhary got offended by some remarks she made. He snatched the phone and asked me to record the conversation as evidence, saying he was going to kill my sister. I then heard her screaming before the call got disconnected,” Nikhil said.

He added, “About five minutes later, Chaudhary called again and told me that he had killed my sister and that I should come to Delhi to claim her body. When I reached Delhi around midnight, his family had already arrived and he had admitted my sister to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brain dead.”