Final call to brother, screams, phone cut. Then confession: Horrific last 5 minutes of Delhi cop killed by husband
The 27-year old policewoman, posted as a commando in the SWAT, died on Tuesday at a private hospital in UP's Ghaziabad, days after a brutal assault by husband.
A final call to brother, screams, hung phone and then a murder confession by husband is what allegedly a Delhi Police woman constable's chilling last moments comprised before being brutally assaulted by her spouse with a metal dumbbell last week.
The 27-year old policewoman, posted as a commando in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, days after her husband allegedly attacked her, HT earlier reported.
Horrific details
The woman, identified as Kajal, was allegedly attacked with a metal dumbbell by her husband, Ankur Chaudhary (28), who also smashed her head against a door frame at their home in Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi, the HT report quoted senior police officers as saying on Wednesday.
On the day of the incident, Ankur allegedly called Kajal's brother, Nikhil, after assaulting her following an altercation over domestic issues and dowry demands.
Ankur told Nikhil that he had killed his sister, police said, citing the latter's statement.
Nikhil told HT that around 10 pm on January 22, Ankur called him and said his sister was arguing with him. Kajal took the phone in an attempt to explain what had happened but Ankur snatched it back, asked her brother to record the conversation and said he was going to kill her.
"My sister took the phone and tried to explain what had happened. Chaudhary got offended by some remarks she made. He snatched the phone and asked me to record the conversation as evidence, saying he was going to kill my sister. I then heard her screaming before the call got disconnected," Nikhil told HT.
About five minutes later, Ankur called again and told Nikhil that he had killed his sister, the brother said, adding that Ankur asked him to come and claim the body.
"When I reached Delhi around midnight, his family had already arrived and he had admitted my sister to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brain dead," Nikhil added.
Kajal suffered severe injuries to head and was declared brain dead by doctors at a private hospital near Dwarka, where she was admitted by her husband on the night of January 22.
On January 25, she was shifted to a private hospital in Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, where she succumbed to her injuries around 6 am on Tuesday (January 27), the officers said.
Who was Kajal
Originally from Ganaur in Haryana, Kajal joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2022 and underwent commando training before being posted to the SWAT unit of the Special Cell. Her brother, Nikhil, is posted as a constable in the office of the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Parliament Street, said a senior police officer aware of the case.
Police said the couple had a love marriage in November 2023 and have a one-and-a-half-year-old son.
"We registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested the commando's husband, Ankur Chaudhary, the same night the crime was committed. He was produced before a Delhi court and sent to judicial custody. Now that the commando has died, the case has been converted from attempt to murder to murder," said special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-2) Madhup Tiwari.
