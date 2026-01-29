Final call to brother, screams, phone cut. Then confession: Horrific last 5 minutes of Delhi cop killed by husband

A final call to brother, screams, hung phone and then a murder confession by husband is what allegedly a Delhi Police woman constable's chilling last moments comprised before being brutally assaulted by her spouse with a metal dumbbell last week. The victim was posted as a commando in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of Delhi police (Sourced by HT )

The 27-year old policewoman, posted as a commando in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, days after her husband allegedly attacked her, HT earlier reported.

Horrific details The woman, identified as Kajal, was allegedly attacked with a metal dumbbell by her husband, Ankur Chaudhary (28), who also smashed her head against a door frame at their home in Dwarka Mor in southwest Delhi, the HT report quoted senior police officers as saying on Wednesday.

On the day of the incident, Ankur allegedly called Kajal's brother, Nikhil, after assaulting her following an altercation over domestic issues and dowry demands.

Ankur told Nikhil that he had killed his sister, police said, citing the latter's statement.

Nikhil told HT that around 10 pm on January 22, Ankur called him and said his sister was arguing with him. Kajal took the phone in an attempt to explain what had happened but Ankur snatched it back, asked her brother to record the conversation and said he was going to kill her.

"My sister took the phone and tried to explain what had happened. Chaudhary got offended by some remarks she made. He snatched the phone and asked me to record the conversation as evidence, saying he was going to kill my sister. I then heard her screaming before the call got disconnected," Nikhil told HT.