Elections 2026 live updates: 'TVK is BJP’s B-team,’ says DMK candidate ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Elections 2026 live updates: The 2026 Assembly polls are underway, with Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry having voted on April 9. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal follow on April 23 and 29. All eyes are now on the May 4 counting day to decide the fate of five regions.
Elections 2026 live updates: The 2026 Assembly elections are unfolding across five key regions, with polling dates strategically split between April 9, April 23, and April 29. While voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have already cast their ballots as of April 9, the political spotlight now shifts toward Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which are set to begin their polling phases later this month. The entire multi-state democratic exercise will culminate on May 4, when the counting of votes determines the future leadership of all five legislative bodies....Read More
Phase 1 concludes with record turnout, focus shifts to Bengal, Tamil Nadu
The first major wave of the 2026 electoral cycle has concluded, marked by exceptional voter participation and high-stakes regional battles. As the dust settles on the first phase, the political machinery is now pivoting toward the upcoming showdowns in the eastern and southern heartlands.
Phase 1 recap: Record participation
On April 9, voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry turned out in massive numbers to decide the fate of their respective assemblies. The Election Commission noted a significant trend: female voters outperformed males in both Assam and Kerala.
- Assam: Recorded a historic 85.38% turnout across 126 seats. The BJP-led NDA is pushing for a third consecutive term against a diverse Congress-led coalition.
- Kerala: Saw 78.03% participation. The ruling LDF is fighting here to retain power against the UDF and a determined NDA.
- Puducherry: The union territory shattered previous records with a staggering 89.83% turnout for its 30-member assembly.
The road ahead: West Bengal and Tamil Nadu
With Phase 1 in the books, all eyes are now on April 23 and April 29.
In West Bengal, the fight for the 294-member assembly is intensifying as PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee trade barbs. Phase 1 voting (for 152 seats) is set for April 23, and phase 2 ( for 142 seats) on April 29.
In Tamil Nadu, polling for all 234 seats will occur in a single phase on April 23. Beyond the traditional DMK-led SPA vs. AIADMK-led NDA rivalry, the entry of actor Vijay and his party, TVK, adds a wildcard element that could disrupt traditional vote banks.
The destiny of all five regions will be revealed on May 4, during the synchronized counting of votes.
Elections 2026 live updates: BJP's Samik Bhattacharya predicts end of TMC rule in West Bengal
Elections 2026 live updates: West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya expressed confidence in a political shift following the upcoming assembly results, framing the election as a direct uprising by the citizens against the ruling party.
“... 4th May, Didi's gone, ending fifteen years of suffering. From Gangotri to Gangasagar, the BJP government is rising. The public has already set the pace. This election is not just BJP vs TMC, it is also People vs TMC,” he said.
(ANI)
Elections 2026 live updates: Deputy Election Commissioner reviews poll readiness in Tiruchirappalli
Elections 2026 live updates: Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, the Deputy Election Commissioner, chaired a critical review meeting at the Trichy District Collectorate to fine-tune preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. Accompanied by Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, the high-level session brought together election officials, police chiefs, and observers from 11 different districts to ensure a seamless voting process.
(ANI)
Elections 2026 live updates: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta campaigns for BJP candidate Biman Ghosh in Pursurah
Elections 2026 live updates: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta intensified the BJP’s electoral push in West Bengal by holding a high-profile campaign in the Pursurah Assembly constituency.
(ANI)
Elections 2026 live updates: A battle of ‘Tamil Nadu vs. Delhi’ as DMK dismisses TVK as BJP’s ‘B-team’
Elections 2026 live updates: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections less than two weeks away, the political rhetoric is reaching a fever pitch. DMK’s Anna Nagar candidate, N Chitarasu, has framed the upcoming April 23 vote as a direct confrontation between state interests and the Central government, asserting that the contest is essentially "Tamil Nadu versus Delhi." While campaigning in Chennai, Chitarasu dismissed the presence of any effective local opposition and took a sharp jab at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s new party, TVK, labeling it a mere "B-team" of the BJP that will fail to influence the final outcome.
(ANI)
Elections 2026 live updates: Welcome to this liveblog
Elections 2026 live updates: Welcome to our live blog where you can get all the latest updates on the assembly elections happening in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.