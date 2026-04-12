Elections 2026 live updates: 'TVK is BJP’s B-team,’ says DMK candidate ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

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Elections 2026 live updates: Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set to vote on April 23 and 29.

Elections 2026 live updates: The 2026 Assembly elections are unfolding across five key regions, with polling dates strategically split between April 9, April 23, and April 29. While voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have already cast their ballots as of April 9, the political spotlight now shifts toward Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which are set to begin their polling phases later this month. The entire multi-state democratic exercise will culminate on May 4, when the counting of votes determines the future leadership of all five legislative bodies. Phase 1 concludes with record turnout, focus shifts to Bengal, Tamil Nadu The first major wave of the 2026 electoral cycle has concluded, marked by exceptional voter participation and high-stakes regional battles. As the dust settles on the first phase, the political machinery is now pivoting toward the upcoming showdowns in the eastern and southern heartlands. Phase 1 recap: Record participation On April 9, voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry turned out in massive numbers to decide the fate of their respective assemblies. The Election Commission noted a significant trend: female voters outperformed males in both Assam and Kerala. Assam: Recorded a historic 85.38% turnout across 126 seats. The BJP-led NDA is pushing for a third consecutive term against a diverse Congress-led coalition. Kerala: Saw 78.03% participation. The ruling LDF is fighting here to retain power against the UDF and a determined NDA. Puducherry: The union territory shattered previous records with a staggering 89.83% turnout for its 30-member assembly. The road ahead: West Bengal and Tamil Nadu With Phase 1 in the books, all eyes are now on April 23 and April 29. In West Bengal, the fight for the 294-member assembly is intensifying as PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee trade barbs. Phase 1 voting (for 152 seats) is set for April 23, and phase 2 ( for 142 seats) on April 29. In Tamil Nadu, polling for all 234 seats will occur in a single phase on April 23. Beyond the traditional DMK-led SPA vs. AIADMK-led NDA rivalry, the entry of actor Vijay and his party, TVK, adds a wildcard element that could disrupt traditional vote banks. The destiny of all five regions will be revealed on May 4, during the synchronized counting of votes. ...Read More

Phase 1 concludes with record turnout, focus shifts to Bengal, Tamil Nadu The first major wave of the 2026 electoral cycle has concluded, marked by exceptional voter participation and high-stakes regional battles. As the dust settles on the first phase, the political machinery is now pivoting toward the upcoming showdowns in the eastern and southern heartlands. Phase 1 recap: Record participation On April 9, voters in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry turned out in massive numbers to decide the fate of their respective assemblies. The Election Commission noted a significant trend: female voters outperformed males in both Assam and Kerala. Assam: Recorded a historic 85.38% turnout across 126 seats. The BJP-led NDA is pushing for a third consecutive term against a diverse Congress-led coalition. Kerala: Saw 78.03% participation. The ruling LDF is fighting here to retain power against the UDF and a determined NDA. Puducherry: The union territory shattered previous records with a staggering 89.83% turnout for its 30-member assembly. The road ahead: West Bengal and Tamil Nadu With Phase 1 in the books, all eyes are now on April 23 and April 29. In West Bengal, the fight for the 294-member assembly is intensifying as PM Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee trade barbs. Phase 1 voting (for 152 seats) is set for April 23, and phase 2 ( for 142 seats) on April 29. In Tamil Nadu, polling for all 234 seats will occur in a single phase on April 23. Beyond the traditional DMK-led SPA vs. AIADMK-led NDA rivalry, the entry of actor Vijay and his party, TVK, adds a wildcard element that could disrupt traditional vote banks. The destiny of all five regions will be revealed on May 4, during the synchronized counting of votes.