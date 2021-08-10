At least 1,000 vehicles entered Mizoram from Assam since blockade lifted

Within 60 hours of lifting of the unofficial economic blockade on Assam side of the state border on Saturday night, more than a thousand vehicles have moved towards Mizoram safely as the situation normalises.

According to Mizoram Police, around 300 vehicles have moved towards Assam till Tuesday afternoon.

From Saturday night to Tuesday afternoon, 1,037 vehicles have entered Mizoram from Assam, they said. This includes 381 heavy and 281 medium weight vehicles carrying essential goods, 285 light vehicles carrying passengers, 30 LPG tankers, and 45 oil tankers.

From the Mizoram side, 294 vehicles have entered Assam through Lailapur border till 12pm on Tuesday. It includes 83 heavy vehicles, 67 medium weight vehicle carrying essential goods, 123 light vehicle, and 19 oil tankers.

An unofficial economic blockade was on in Lailapur and other parts on Assam’s side after the July 26 firing incident where six Assam police personnel died. On Saturday, guardian minister of Cachar district Ashok Singhal and minister of excise, forest & environment and fisheries, Parimal Suklabaidya went to Lailapur border to get the blockade lifted.

After a two-hour meeting, locals in Assam allowed the vehicles to move but they insisted the blockade will resume if the state governments of Assam and Mizoram ignored their conditions.

They demanded action against Mizoram police officials involved in the July 26 firing. They also asked that the IR battalion of Mizoram be moved from the disputed areas, leaving it to neutral forces.

Talking to Hindustan Times on Tuesday, locals were unrelenting. “We have lost our police officials and some part of our land also. We cannot tell them (the Centre) what to do but if justice is not served, our protest will resume. Our brothers have sacrificed their lives to save the land and we just cannot let it go so easily,” said one of them, who did not wish to be identified.

Minister Parimal Suklabaidya and Member of Parliament from Silchar, Rajdeep Roy, have supported the demands of Lailapur locals. While Suklabaidya told HT he will move the Supreme Court, Roy said he will talk to Union home minister Amit Shah.

Executive magistrate of Mizoram’s Kolasib district Carolyne Pachuau said, “Now that the blockade has been withdrawn, the Mizoram government has exempted truck drivers from mandatory Covid test in order to encourage them. We discussed this with the local people and they have agreed not to create any such situation that hampers the peace process.”

She also said that the blockade came as a wake-up call. “Barak Valley of Assam always threatens Mizoram with economic blockade which only causes suffering to the common people...In that sense, this is a wake-up call and Mizoram has started thinking of alternatives in such situations,” she said.

Superintendent of police Ramandeep Kaur, Cachar district, Assam, said, “The situation has normalised and no vehicles were stopped by locals on either side...But we are keeping a strict vigil on the situation.”

Superintendent of police of Kolasib district in Mizoram, Vanlalfaka Ralte, said, “We are supervising each movement along the border. The challenge is to maintain the situation so that drivers and passengers do not hesitate to move.”