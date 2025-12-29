At least 4 people crushed to death by BEST bus while reversing in Mumbai

Just over a year after BEST bus met with an accident in Kurla, another fatal accident has rocked the city. On Monday night, at around 10.05 pm, BEST bus mowed over passengers outside Bhandup (W) railway station. The preliminary information received by the BMC stated that the bus collided with passengers while it was reversing. (HT Photo)

According to the sources in BEST Undertaking, the bus was reversing when it crushed people waiting around the bus stop there. According to the police officials at the site, the bus allegedly dashed against 10-12 people, of which 4 of them died. This time too, it was said to be an electric bus of Olectra make.

Balasaheb Pawar, senior police inspector of Bhandup police station said that the forensic and police team is at the spot.

The preliminary information received by the BMC stated that the bus collided with passengers while it was reversing. After this the Fire Brigade, Police, BEST and Ambulance were activated to reach the site. Sources said that five to six people are likely to be injured as well.

On December 9, 2024 the driver of a BEST bus that rammed into several pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla on December 9, killing nine people and injuring 37 others.