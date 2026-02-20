AI Summit: At least 75 countries to sign 'Delhi Declaration' aimed at AI development

In a big takeaway from the AI Summit 2026, at least 75 countries are signing the 'Delhi Declaration' - reportedly a non-binding pledge or declaration on goals for AI development. Union minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on sidelines of Global AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI )

A senior IT ministry official said Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to hold a press conference over the same on Friday evening. Track latest update from AI Summit here

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday announced New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments, with Vaishnaw describing them as a significant outcome of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and a shared voluntary framework adopted by leading global and Indian AI companies.

Calling it a “significant outcome” of the summit, Vaishnaw said on Thursday, “Today, leading frontier AI companies along with our own AI companies have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments — a shared commitment for inclusive and shared AI.”

India hosted the grand artificial intelligence summit (India AI Impact Summit 2026) this week - from February 16 to February 21 - at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing under a roof heads of state, senior officials and tech executives for the gathering meant to highlight the growing global importance of the technology.

In another development related to the AI Summit, India on Friday formally joined Pax Silica – United States' flagship effort on AI (Artificial Intelligence) and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

India and the US signed the Pax Silica declaration - a move described as a “historic milestone” - on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit being held in New Delhi.

The Pax Silica Declaration underlines the importance of a reliable supply chain indispensable to mutual economic security and recognises AI as a transformative force for long-term prosperity.