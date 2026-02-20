AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates: Brazil's perspective, US-India partnership in focus at AI Summit day 5
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates: On day 5, a roundtable will be held on building global competitiveness and shared prosperity with AI with World Economic Forum's Cathy Li as one of the key speakers.
- 1 Mins agoChandrababu Naidu, Himanta Sarma to address the summit today
- 10 Mins agoMukesh Ambani pledges ₹10 lakh cr investment to make AI affordable
- 22 Mins agoDelhi traffic police' fresh curbs for AI Impact Summit today
- 25 Mins ago‘Only a couple of years away from true superintelligence' - Sam Altman at AI Summit
- 30 Mins ago‘AI can do many things, but can't fix Delhi's traffic’: Rishi Sunak's banter at AI summit
- 39 Mins agoPM Modi says discussions at CEO roundtable ‘insightful, forward-looking’
- 49 Mins agoWhat's happening in India with AI is really amazing, says Sam Altman
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates: The fifth and the conclusive day of the India AI Impact Summit 2025 is set to witness several key discussions, including on reimagining India's education system, the US-India partnership powering the AI era, AI in negotiations and diplomacy, data sovereignty, collective AI for Indian society, among many others. ...Read More
On Friday, Brazil and its perspective on the future of AI will also be a key highlight as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will address the summit along with several other ministers from Brazil.
The fifth day of the summit may also witness adoption of the Leaders’ Declaration which woul affirm collective commitments and outlining a shared road map for global AI governance and collaboration.
High-level Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) council meetings will also take place.
This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the summit on Thursday and sought to frame India as a key player in AI ecosystem. During his address, PM Modi called for stronger guardrails to regulate emerging technologies and underlined the transformative potential of AI. He also emphasized on key topics such as child safety, and called for more democratisation of artificial intelligence.
He also hosted several heads of state at the Summit on Thursday and also held a CEO Roundtable which brought together several stakeholders from the world of AI. "The discussions were insightful and forward-looking, focused on scaling AI responsibly, strengthening global collaboration and unlocking opportunities for growth," he said in a post on X.
PM Modi's ‘MANAV’ vision
PM Modi, during his address on Sunday, presented India's ‘MANAV’ vision of approaching AI. ‘MANAV’, meaning human, stands for - "M stands for moral and ethical systems. A stands for accountable governance, transparent rules and robust oversight. N stands for national sovereignty - whose data, their rights. The second A stands for accessible and inclusive, not an AI monopoly, but a multiplier. V stands for valid and legitimate. This vision will be an important link in the welfare of humanity,” said the Prime Minister.
Sam Altman says ‘true superintelligence’ may be just couple of years away
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman delivered a keynote address the AI Summit on Thursday and said that superintelligence may be only a couple of years away but also warned that there may be a need of “something like the IAEA” to govern what follows.
“On our current trajectory, we believe we may be only a couple of years away from early versions of true superintelligence,” Altman said. “By the end of 2028, more of the world’s intellectual capacity could reside inside of data centres than outside," he added.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa will address the AI Summit today during a session named 'Fueling India's Economic Growth via State-Level AI Adoption'.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates: During his address on Thursday, Mukesh Ambani announced that he will invest ₹10 lakh crore in artificial intelligence over the next seven years.
He also pledged to make AI more affordable and accessible for people across India, like what his group had achieved with making mobile and internet data.
"Jio connected India to the Internet Era. Jio will now connect India to the Intelligence Era...India cannot afford to rent intelligence. Therefore, we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did in the case of data," he said.
As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam enters its fifth day, Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) in its latest advisory mentioned a list of affected routes and the alternatives for them for smooth vehicular movement across the national capital.
Noting several VVIP movements scheduled at the summit venue - Bharat Mandapam, Indira Gandhi International Airport and other crucial points in the city, special traffic arrangements have been placed between 8 and 10 am in the morning and 5 to 9 pm in the evening.
“Special traffic arrangements will be in place on 20 Feb, 2026 from 08:00–10:00 AM & 05:00–09:00 PM in view of AI Impact Summit–2026,” DTP wrote on its official X handle. Click here to see which roads to avoid and what are alternative routes.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates: Early versions of true superintelligence could arrive within “a couple of years,” OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said on Thursday at the India AI Impact Summit, offering the most aggressive timeline of any speaker at the three-day event — and warning that the world may need “something like the IAEA” to govern what follows.
“On our current trajectory, we believe we may be only a couple of years away from early versions of true superintelligence,” Altman said in his keynote address at the summit. “By the end of 2028, more of the world’s intellectual capacity could reside inside of data centres than outside.”
Altman said the pace of progress demands a new kind of international institution. “We expect the world may need something like the IAEA for international coordination of AI, and especially for it to have the ability to rapidly respond to changing circumstances,” he said in his keynote speech earlier.
Speaking to HT in a closed-door interaction with select journalists shortly after his speech, Altman cited recent evidence to support the superintelligence claim, saying an OpenAI model had solved the majority of research-level mathematics problems with no prior published proof. “We did this event called First Proof, and the model got seven out of 10,” he said. Read more.
Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday participated in an interactive session at the India AI Impact Summit, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
During the interaction, Sunak took onus for starting the session a few minutes late and apologised to the audience gathered for the delay in his arrival at the venue. The former British PM also poked fun at the traffic snarls in Delhi.
“Sorry we're a few minutes late and it's entirely my fault. AI can do many things as we found out this week, but it can't yet fix Delhi's traffic,” Sunak said at the beginning of the session. Read more.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates: Sharing glimpse from the CEO Roundtable hosted at the AI Impact Summit on Thursday, PM Modi said that it “brought together various stakeholders from the world of AI, technology and innovation.”
“The discussions were insightful and forward-looking, focused on scaling AI responsibly, strengthening global collaboration and unlocking opportunities for growth,” he said.
“It was heartening to see a shared commitment to harnessing AI for human progress and sustainable development,” he added.
AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during his address on Thursday at the AI Summit that "what's happening in India with AI is really quite amazing".
"The country's conviction to invest in everything from the infrastructure layer to the model layer to the application layer on top, and the rapid adoption of the tools by people here is really quite something," he said.
"Someone told me, I think it'll be the biggest Codex market in the world pretty quickly. I don't know what this is going to mean for the country, but I don't know of any country that is adopting AI with more vigour or faster, and my sense is there will be, at a minimum, an incredible new generation of startups very quickly," he added.