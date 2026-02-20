AI Summit 2026 LIVE updates: Brazil's perspective, US-India partnership in focus at AI Summit day 5

On Friday, Brazil and its perspective on the future of AI will also be a key highlight as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will address the summit along with several other ministers from Brazil.

The fifth day of the summit may also witness adoption of the Leaders’ Declaration which woul affirm collective commitments and outlining a shared road map for global AI governance and collaboration.

High-level Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) council meetings will also take place.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the summit on Thursday and sought to frame India as a key player in AI ecosystem. During his address, PM Modi called for stronger guardrails to regulate emerging technologies and underlined the transformative potential of AI. He also emphasized on key topics such as child safety, and called for more democratisation of artificial intelligence.

He also hosted several heads of state at the Summit on Thursday and also held a CEO Roundtable which brought together several stakeholders from the world of AI. "The discussions were insightful and forward-looking, focused on scaling AI responsibly, strengthening global collaboration and unlocking opportunities for growth," he said in a post on X.

PM Modi's ‘MANAV’ vision

PM Modi, during his address on Sunday, presented India's ‘MANAV’ vision of approaching AI. ‘MANAV’, meaning human, stands for - "M stands for moral and ethical systems. A stands for accountable governance, transparent rules and robust oversight. N stands for national sovereignty - whose data, their rights. The second A stands for accessible and inclusive, not an AI monopoly, but a multiplier. V stands for valid and legitimate. This vision will be an important link in the welfare of humanity,” said the Prime Minister.

Sam Altman says ‘true superintelligence’ may be just couple of years away

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman delivered a keynote address the AI Summit on Thursday and said that superintelligence may be only a couple of years away but also warned that there may be a need of “something like the IAEA” to govern what follows.

“On our current trajectory, we believe we may be only a couple of years away from early versions of true superintelligence,” Altman said. “By the end of 2028, more of the world’s intellectual capacity could reside inside of data centres than outside," he added.