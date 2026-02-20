BJYM members protest outside Rahul Gandhi's residence after IYC's shirtless stir at AI Summit

The Delhi Police on Friday detained members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha for staging a protest outside the residence of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, following demonstrations by the Indian Youth Congress at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Telangana Congress leadership meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday. (AICC)

According to police officials, several BJP Yuva Morcha activists were detained as they raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "shaming India".

"Rahul Gandhi Murdabad," the BJP Yuva Morcha activists said while holding a banner with the photograph of the Congress leader that read, "Shames India".

Addressing the protest over the Youth Congress demonstration, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader said, "The way Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party tarnished India's reputation by storming the AI Summit. Rahul Gandhi continues to try to tarnish India's reputation on the international stage. Traitor Rahul Gandhi."

Another BJP Yuva Morcha member said, "This shows their ideology against the country. If you want to protest, protest the policies. They have protested against their own country."

This comes after members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital, removing their shirts and carrying slogans that read, "Compromised PM".

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the Al Summit".

Earlier, Delhi Police on Friday detained four IYC workers during a protest at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.