'Historic milestone': India-US sign declaration on key AI initiative 'Pax Silica'

Pax Silica is the US Department of State's flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

India and the US signed the Pax Silica declaration - a move described as a "historic milestone" - on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit being held in New Delhi.

India on Friday formally joined Pax Silica – United States' flagship effort on AI (Artificial Intelligence) and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

The Pax Silica Declaration underlines the importance of a reliable supply chain indispensable to mutual economic security and recognises AI as a transformative force for long-term prosperity.

The signatories of the Declaration include Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, UAE, UK, according to US State Department. Non-signatory participants are Canada, the Netherlands, European Union, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and Taiwan.

“We affirm our shared commitment to advance mutual prosperity, technological progress, and economic security for our peoples,” US Department of State has said.

The US said it recognises that a reliable supply chain is indispensable to its mutual economic security. “We also recognize that artificial intelligence (AI) represents a transformative force for our long-term prosperity and that trustworthy systems are essential to safeguarding our mutual security and prosperity,” US State Department said, according to its statement on state.gov/pax-silica.

Meanwhile, the government of India on Thursday announced the New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments, with union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw describing them as a significant outcome of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and a shared voluntary framework adopted by leading global and Indian AI companies.

Calling it a “significant outcome” of the summit, Vaishnaw said, “Today, leading frontier AI companies along with our own AI companies have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments — a shared commitment for inclusive and shared AI.”