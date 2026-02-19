India unveils New Delhi Frontier AI: Full details of the 2 commitments

The New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments were announced on Thursday, with union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw describing them as a significant outcome of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and a shared voluntary framework adopted by leading global and Indian AI companies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. (X/@NarendraModi)

Calling it a “significant outcome” of the summit, Vaishnaw said, “Today, leading frontier AI companies along with our own AI companies have come together to make a set of voluntary commitments — a shared commitment for inclusive and shared AI.”

Two key commitments According to the minister, the framework rests on two core pillars.

The first focuses on advancing real-world AI usage through anonymised and aggregated insights. Under this commitment, participating organisations will publish statistical insights derived from anonymised, aggregated and taxonomised usage data, either directly or through international collaborations.

Vaishnaw said the effort would support evidence-based policymaking on jobs, skills and workforce development while safeguarding user privacy. The move is expected to help governments and institutions better understand employment trends and emerging skill requirements without compromising individual data.

The second commitment centres on strengthening multilingual and use-case evaluations. Participating organisations will work to evaluate AI systems across languages and cultural contexts, with flexibility in tools and benchmarks used for assessment. They will also collaborate with local ecosystems to develop and apply evaluation frameworks for under-represented languages and cultural contexts.

“This is especially important for the Global South, to ensure that AI works effectively across languages and cultures,” Vaishnaw said, underscoring the need for AI systems to deliver high-quality experiences across diverse linguistic communities.

Privacy, inclusivity and global relevance The commitments emphasise privacy safeguards while expanding the understanding of how AI is diffusing across the global economy. By enhancing analysis of AI adoption for economic purposes, companies aim to enable meaningful comparisons over time and support broader adoption and opportunity.

“Together these efforts mark an important step towards shaping AI that is not only powerful, but also inclusive, development-oriented and globally relevant,” the minister said.

Global tech leaders in attendance Following the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for a group photograph with global technology leaders, including Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Alexandr Wang, and Dario Amodei, at the summit venue in Delhi.

The India AI Impact Summit, hosted from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, aims to leverage artificial intelligence to address global challenges and unlock opportunities for shared growth.

The five-day event is anchored in three foundational pillars — People, Planet and Progress — themes that have remained central since the Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 earlier this week.