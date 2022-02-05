At minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla records its minimum temperature this year

Shimla recorded its lowest temperature this year with the mercury dropping to -2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As the cold intensified in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the temperature in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district dropped to -12.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Kalpa, popular for its apple orchards in the Kinnaur district, recorded -7.0 degrees Celsius while mercury dropped to -4.4 degrees Celsius in Manali.

The IMD warned that a feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from February 6, 2022. It also said that there will be another Western Disturbance that is likely to affect Northwest India from February 8.

In the past 24 hours, tourist spot Kufri recorded 60.0 cm snow, the highest in the state while 45.7 cm and 32.6 cm snowfall occurred in Chopal and Shimla respectively.

Himachal Pradesh Police issued the travel advisory on Friday after many roads got blocked due to the heavy snowfall. Despite the heavy snowfall, tourists are arriving in Himachal Pradesh.