Home / India News / At minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla records its minimum temperature this year
india news

At minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Shimla records its minimum temperature this year

The temperature in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district dropped to -12.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Kalpa, popular for its apple orchards in the Kinnaur district, recorded -7.0 degrees Celsius while mercury dropped to -4.4 degrees Celsius in Manali.
Mall Road covered with a thick layer of snow following heavy snowfall, in Shimla.(ANI)
Mall Road covered with a thick layer of snow following heavy snowfall, in Shimla.(ANI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 03:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Shimla

Shimla recorded its lowest temperature this year with the mercury dropping to -2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

As the cold intensified in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the temperature in Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district dropped to -12.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Kalpa, popular for its apple orchards in the Kinnaur district, recorded -7.0 degrees Celsius while mercury dropped to -4.4 degrees Celsius in Manali.

The IMD warned that a feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from February 6, 2022. It also said that there will be another Western Disturbance that is likely to affect Northwest India from February 8.

In the past 24 hours, tourist spot Kufri recorded 60.0 cm snow, the highest in the state while 45.7 cm and 32.6 cm snowfall occurred in Chopal and Shimla respectively.

Himachal Pradesh Police issued the travel advisory on Friday after many roads got blocked due to the heavy snowfall. Despite the heavy snowfall, tourists are arriving in Himachal Pradesh. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india weather shimla himachal pradesh + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out