At top commanders’ meet, PM Modi calls for army to become 'future force'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the importance of enhancing indigenisation in the national security system, not only in sourcing equipment and weapons but also in the doctrines, procedures and customs practised in the armed forces.
The Prime Minister also conveyed his appreciation for the dedication shown by the Indian armed forces over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic as well as the challenging situation on the northern border, his office said in a statement. He was addressing the Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat.
“Every Indian is very proud of our armed forces. Their courage is remarkable. Urged the armed forces to think about various reforms that would make the forces even stronger. Also discussed ways to integrate brave veterans in the celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence,” PM Modi later tweeted.
Highlighting the rapidly changing technological landscape, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to develop the Indian military into a 'future force'. He also stressed the need to optimise manpower planning in both military and civilian parts of the national security architecture, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Modi called for a holistic approach, focused on breaking down civil-military silos and on expediting the speed of decision making as he advised the forces to rid themselves of legacy systems and practices that have outlived their utility and relevance.
The Prime Minister also pointed out that the country would be celebrating 75 years of its Independence next year, and called upon the armed forces to use the occasion to undertake activities and initiatives that would inspire the youth of the country.
The conference in Kevadia comes at a crucial time when the Indian and Chinese troops were negotiating disengagement in the eastern Ladakh sector. It also comes days after the announcement by Indian and Pakistani armies that they have begun observing a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) from the midnight of February 24.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs, secretary-ranked officers from the defence ministry and top military officials attended the event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to begin limited physical hearing on trial basis from March 15
- In January this year, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde ruled out any reopening of courts for the present.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal Police hand over body of Indian man killed in firing in Pilibhit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, DMK yet to close deal with key allies for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At top commanders’ meet, PM Modi calls for army to become 'future force'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab reports over 1,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for second time in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA files chargesheet against 3 Bodo militants for killing Assam police officer
- The chargesheet was filed on Friday before a special NIA court against the accused persons-Bishnu Narzary, Nitul Daimary and Runiluish Daimary under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹25,000 million collected for Ram Temple’s construction: VHP
- Rai said that door-to-door collection of funds for the Ram Temple construction has also been stopped.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, these states have imposed fresh restrictions
- The central government has also rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases being reported by these states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Will modify Covid travel restrictions with Kerala’: Karnataka govt to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Covid-19 vaccination for Army veterans to begin next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination centre for eligible MPs set up inside Parliament complex
- Nearly half or 366 out of 777 MPs are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines in the category of elderly people. 47% of MPs are above sixty years of age and meet the criteria for elderly people who can get vaccinated in the current phase.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination for veterans to begin at service hospitals next week: Army
- There are more than 3.2 million ex-servicemen (ESM) in the country, and many of them have been waiting to get vaccinated at service hospitals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat health official tests positive for Covid-19 after two doses of vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protesting farmers block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh budget 'directionless', says Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox