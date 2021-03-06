IND USA
PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' conference in Kevadia today
PM Modi to address Combined Commanders' conference in Kevadia today

During the event, the PM is expected to be intimated about the progress made in the creation of the theatre command. In a step towards restructuring the defence forces, the defence ministry would be creating the Air Defence Command.
Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:34 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country's top military leadership at the Combined Commanders' Conference in Gujarat's Kevadia today. He will be addressing such a conference for the first time in his career and as part of it, is expected to give directions to the defence forces for being prepared for the challenges in the future.

The conference, a three-day meeting of the high ranking officials, began on Thursday.

"The PM would arrive here on Saturday morning to address the gathering. He is scheduled to leave on the same day," news agency PTI quotes a senior official as saying.

During the event, the PM is expected to be intimated about the progress made in the creation of the theatre command. In a step towards restructuring the defence forces, the defence ministry would be creating the Air Defence Command.

The Defence Ministry has plans of creating the Air Defence, Maritime and Logistics command along with the area-specific commands comprising of elements from all three services, according to news agency ANI.

Along with a briefing on the progress made by the agencies created to handle warfare in cyber and space domains, the PM is also expected to be given an update on the restructuring of the Army formations in view of the recent Chinese aggression in the Ladakh sector.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, who arrived in Kevadia to take part in the conference on Thursday, also addressed the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to Line of Control (LoC).

Among the attendees of the conference are Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

(with agency inputs)

