At youth rally in Jaipur today, Rahul Gandhi to focus on economy, jobs

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 00:34 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address ‘Yuva Akrosh’ rally in Jaipur on Tuesday to highlight unemployment, inflation and economic distress, party leaders said.

“Congress wants to raise issues that affect the daily lives of the people. We want that employment should increase. The potential of the youth is being snatched away -- the rally is against this,” Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said after reviewing the preparations for the rally to be held outside Albert Hall in Ramniwas Garden.

Pilot who also heads the Congress in Rajasthan said that the rally will also ensure that the efforts made by the BJP to divert attention with controversial issues aren’t successful.

Pilot said Gandhi will highlight real issues concerning people who are apprehensive. “The youth across the country are agitating. There is insensitivity and lack of dialogue with those who are agitating or on dharna (sit-in).”

AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said traders, youth and farmers are not hopeful of the future because of the dismal condition of the economy. “To divert people from their failures they (BJP) passed an unconstitutional law (Citizenship Amendment Act). The statements they have made in Parliament have disturbed people.”

He claimed that the BJP was not working on the promises made by PM Narendra Modi in 2014 or 2019 elections and Rahul Gandhi would expose the conspiracy of diverting people’s attention from main issues, he said.

“Across the country there is an atmosphere of confusion among the youth and students. The youth are feeling cheated as there are no jobs for educated, they are not hopeful looking at the economic condition. Due to wrong policies of Centre, the economy is deteriorating. Gandhi will address the youth so that the government can be questioned how they plan to improve the situation in the coming budget,” said Pande.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the rally is being organised to misguide and is only supported by a section of the society. He said that the people are not going to accept the Congress or their leaders.

“The Congress party should support the CAA in the country’s interest. They should not misguide people,” he said.

The Rajasthan Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the CAA to become the second Congress-ruled state after Punjab to pass such a resolution.