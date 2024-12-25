PM Modi pens article on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 100th birth anniversary: ‘Wasn't one to cling on to power’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led greetings on the 100th birth anniversary of former PM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee, calling him the “architect of India's transition into the 21st century that set stage for country's economic surge". PM Modi (R) with former prime minister of India and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.(Narendra Modi)

Modi penned his thoughts on Vajpayee's contribution to the nation in an article which was carried by several newspapers on the 100th birth anniversary of the former prime minister on Wednesday.

Modi said he spent his long parliamentary tenure largely in the Opposition benches but never carried any trace of bitterness even though the Congress stooped to new lows by going to the extent of calling him a “traitor”.

“He stands tall as a statesman who continues to inspire countless people,” Modi wrote in the article.

In the article, Modi also shared pictures of the moments he shared with Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Modi said it was a privilege for many Bharatiya Janata Party members like him to learn from and interact with a person like Vajpayee.

Vajpayee always chose the former, Modi said, whenever the choice came between ideology and power.

"He was able to convince the nation that an alternative world view from the Congress was possible and such a world view could deliver," he said, asking people to rededicate themselves to realising his ideals and fulfilling his vision for India.

'Wonderful example of Vajpayee's leadership'

Citing a “wonderful example of Vajpayee leadership”, PM Modi recalled in the article the summer of 1998 when Vajpayee's government had just assumed office and on May 11 and India conducted the Pokhran nuclear tests, also known as ‘Operation Shakti’.

Modi wrote that any ordinary leader would have buckled, but Atal Ji was made differently.

“These tests exemplified the prowess of India’s scientific community. The world was stunned that India had done the tests and expressed their anger in no uncertain terms. Any ordinary leader would have buckled, but Atal Ji was made differently. And what happened? India stood firm and resolute with the government calling for another set of tests two days later, on 13th May! If the tests of the 11th showed scientific skill, the ones on 13th showed true leadership. It was a message to the world that gone were the days when India would buckle under threats or pressure. Despite facing international sanctions, the then NDA government of Vajpayee Ji stood firm, articulating India’s right to safeguard its sovereignty while simultaneously being the strongest proponent of world peace,” PM Modi said in the article.

'Vajpayee was not one to cling on power…'

PM Modi further said Atal Bihari Vajpayee “was also not one to cling on to power through opportunistic means”.

“He preferred to resign in 1996 instead of following the path of horse-trading and dirty politics. In 1999, his Government was defeated by 1 vote. A lot of people told him to challenge the immoral politics happening then but he preferred to go by the rules. Eventually, he came back with another resounding mandate from the people,” PM Modi wrote.

When it comes to commitment to protecting our Constitution too, Atal Ji stands tall, said PM Modi, adding that he was “deeply impacted by the martyrdom of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.”

“Years later, he was a pillar of the anti-Emergency movement. In the run-up to the 1977 elections after the Emergency, he agreed to merger of his own Party (Jan Sangh) into the Janata Party. I am sure it would have been a painful decision but for him, and the others, but safeguarding the Constitution was all that mattered,” PM Modi wrote.

His era marked a gigantic leap in the world of information technology, telecom and communications, PM Modi said.

"The NDA government under Atal ji made the first serious attempt to make technology accessible to citizens. At the same time, there was foresight in connecting India. Even today, most people recall the Golden Quadrilateral Project which connected the length and breadth of India," he said.

He also cited initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the push for Metro connectivity by doing extensive work for the Delhi Metro, which stands out as a world-class infrastructure project.