Narendra Modi LIVE Updates: PM to launch railway projects from Ahmedabad

PM Narendra Modi LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday to lay a slew of projects and witness home-grown defence technologies. PM Narendra Modi's schedule today 9:15am: PM Narendra Modi will be in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for the foundation stone laying ceremony of developmental projects exceeding Rs. 85,000 crore....Read More

10:00am: Subsequently, the prime minister will visit Sabarmati Ashram to unveil the master plan for the Gandhi Ashram Memorial and inaugurate Kochrab Ashram.

1:45pm: Later in the day, the prime minister will be at 'Bharat Shakti' – a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise event, which highlights indigenous defence capabilities in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to unveil a series of railway projects focused on enhancing infrastructure and connectivity.

2. During his visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for railway projects exceeding ₹85,000 crores, encompassing Railway Workshops, Loco Sheds, Pit lines/Coaching Depots, and the Phaltan – Baramati New line.

4. As part of the event, PM Modi will launch ten new Vande Bharat trains and extend the routes of four existing Vande Bharat trains.

5. Additionally, PM Modi will mark the opening of the revamped Kochrab Ashram, the first Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi.

6. The prime minister will launch the master plan of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial to expand the existing five-acre area to a sprawling 55 acres.

7. Furthermore, PM Modi will unveil projects dedicated to the restoration and conservation of 36 existing buildings, including the revered ‘Hriday Kunj,’ Gandhi's residence.

PM Narendra Modi in Pokhran, Rajasthan

1. PM Modi will be at the 'Bharat Shakti' Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise event in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

2. The exercise, in line with the Aatmanirbharata initiative, aims to showcase India's prowess through realistic multi-domain operations across land, air, sea, cyber, and space.

3. Featured in the exercise are indigenous weapon systems and platforms, including T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons System, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, ALH, and various unmanned aerial vehicles from the Indian Army.

4. The Indian Navy will exhibit Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication.

5. The Indian Air Force will showcase indigenous aircraft such as Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Utility Helicopters, and Advanced Light Helicopters.