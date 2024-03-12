PM Modi to launch 10 new Vande Bharat trains today: Check routes, other details
Vande Bharat train: With PM Modi flagging off 10 new Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday, the total number of trains operating across the states will surpass 50.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday, March 12, expanding the total count to over 50 and covering 45 nationwide routes. At present, the Indian Railways operates 41 Vande Bharat Express services, connecting states with Broad Gauge (BG) electrified networks and spanning 24 states and 256 districts.
Six routes, including Delhi-Katra, Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mysuru-Chennai, Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram, and now, Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad, will have two Vande Bharat trains operating.
Vande Bharat trains primarily run on electrified broad gauge networks spanning various states.
In December 2023, the prime minister inaugurated six additional Vande Bharat trains. These comprised the second train connecting Katra to New Delhi. Other routes included Amritsar to Delhi, Coimbatore to Bangalore, Mangalore to Madgaon, Jalna to Mumbai, and Ayodhya to Delhi. The second train between Delhi and Varanasi was also inaugurated in December 2023.
Check routes of new Vande Bharat trains
- Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central
- Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam
- Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai)
- Patna- Lucknow
- New Jalpaiguri-Patna
- Puri-Visakhapatnam
- Lucknow - Dehradun
- Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru
- Ranchi-Varanasi
- Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).
Extensions to be flagged off today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday.
- Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka
- Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh
- Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj
- Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru
City with most Vande Bharat trains
Delhi will host the highest number of Vande Bharat trains among cities, with 10 trains terminating in the capital. These trains link Delhi to various destinations such as Dehradun, Amb Andaura, Bhopal, Ayodhya, Amritsar, and now Khajuraho.
Mumbai comes next with six dedicated trains, including new services to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.
Chennai boasts five trains, and the launch of the second Vande Bharat train for Mysuru is scheduled for Tuesday.
