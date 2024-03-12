PM Modi to launch 10 new Vande Bharat trains today: Check routes, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday, March 12, expanding the total count to over 50 and covering 45 nationwide routes. At present, the Indian Railways operates 41 Vande Bharat Express services, connecting states with Broad Gauge (BG) electrified networks and spanning 24 states and 256 districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat Trains in Ayodhya. (File) (ANI)

Six routes, including Delhi-Katra, Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mysuru-Chennai, Kasaragod–Thiruvananthapuram, and now, Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad, will have two Vande Bharat trains operating.

Vande Bharat trains primarily run on electrified broad gauge networks spanning various states.

In December 2023, the prime minister inaugurated six additional Vande Bharat trains. These comprised the second train connecting Katra to New Delhi. Other routes included Amritsar to Delhi, Coimbatore to Bangalore, Mangalore to Madgaon, Jalna to Mumbai, and Ayodhya to Delhi. The second train between Delhi and Varanasi was also inaugurated in December 2023.

Check routes of new Vande Bharat trains

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Mysuru- Dr. MGR Central (Chennai) Patna- Lucknow New Jalpaiguri-Patna Puri-Visakhapatnam Lucknow - Dehradun Kalaburagi – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Ranchi-Varanasi Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin).

Extensions to be flagged off today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off the extension of four Vande Bharat trains on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat is being extended till Dwarka Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat is being extended till Chandigarh Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat is being extended till Prayagraj Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat is being extended till Mangaluru

City with most Vande Bharat trains

Delhi will host the highest number of Vande Bharat trains among cities, with 10 trains terminating in the capital. These trains link Delhi to various destinations such as Dehradun, Amb Andaura, Bhopal, Ayodhya, Amritsar, and now Khajuraho.

Mumbai comes next with six dedicated trains, including new services to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

Chennai boasts five trains, and the launch of the second Vande Bharat train for Mysuru is scheduled for Tuesday.

