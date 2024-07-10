Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer's selfie with Narendra Modi in Vienna and PM's reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived Vienna on Tuesday from Russia's Moscow on a two-day visit to Austria during which the two nations will explore ways to further deepen their bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges. Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer clicks a self with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(@karlnehammer)

"Landed in Vienna. This visit to Austria is a special one. Our nations are connected by shared values and a commitment to a better planet. Looking forward to the various programmes in Austria including talks with Chancellor @karlnehammer, interactions with the Indian community and more," PM Narendra Modi posted on X, along with a series of photographs.

Later, Modi joined dinner hosted by Austria Chancellor Karl Nehammer, where he was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora.

Karl Nehammer also clicked a self with Modi and posted on social media, extending a warm welcome to the Indian Prime Minister.

"Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!," Karl Nehammer wrote in a post on X while sharing a selfie with Modi.

In response to Nehammer's warm welcome, Modi thanked him and stated India and Austria will continue to work together.

In a post on X, Modi said while sharing some really good pictures of him and Nehammer, “Thank you, Chancellor @karlnehammer, for the warm welcome. I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good.”

Modi was welcomed by Indian ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran and Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Alexander Schallenberg also extended a warm welcome to Modi and said "A warm welcome to Indian PM @narendramodi on his historic visit to Austria, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations. The partnership between our nations is based on a joint commitment to global security, stability and prosperity."

Mod becomes the first Indian PM to visit Austria in 41 years. In 1983, Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit the country.