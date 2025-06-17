Authorities mull traffic reforms as over 3 lakh vehicles enter Himachal's Shimla in 2 weeks

Himachal Pradesh's Shimla is witnessing the full energy of summer holidays as more than three lakh vehicles entered the hill station in the past two weeks, almost half of which were tourists. Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said that every day around 20,000 vehicles, mostly from other states, enter Shimla. (PTI)

As the increasing traffic congestion has almost brought life to a standstill in the hill capital, authorities have been prompted to seriously consider imposing traffic regulation reforms.

Data from the Shimla district administration showed that over three lakh vehicles entered Shimla in the past two weeks alone. Of these, around 1.5 vehicles were tourist vehicles that made their way into the hill station.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap confirmed to news agency ANI that tourist movement "is at its peak right now".

"From June 1 to June 15, about 1,26,000 vehicles entered Shimla via Solan. In addition, around 40,000 vehicles had entered the capital before June 1 and exited during this period. Counting both entries and exits, the total vehicle movement has crossed three lakh in just 15 days. Daily, around 20,000 vehicles, mostly from other states, are entering Shimla. The traffic congestion is immense, and it's undeniable," said Kashyap.

Reform suggestions from stakeholders

The deputy commissioner said that the administration was working to come up with alternate routes and other mobility options to manage the chaos. "Traffic regulation reforms are under serious consideration. In fact, we have constituted a committee at the ADM level that gathers public feedback," he added.

Kashyap said the administration is also taking suggestions from stakeholders, like school principals, transporters, and departmental representatives.

They are also considering running Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC)-run buses for specific routes, he added.

The comprehensive traffic plan to streamline vehicular movement in Shimla will be presented soon, the deputy commissioner noted. He also said, "From early morning to late night, police teams are deployed for traffic control. Many roads here are restricted or narrow, and tourists rely on Google Maps or other online navigation systems, so proper guidance becomes essential."

Kashyap noted that vehicular traffic has increasingly become a challenge in the hill station, saying that it has intensified over the last 5-7 years.

"We cannot resolve this without collective cooperation," he emphasized, adding that "a final traffic strategy is being developed with coordination from all stakeholders".

The Shimla deputy commissioner also appealed to the region's public to be considerate of the tourists.

"Tourists are our guests. We must prioritise their experience. Following the 'Atithi Devo Bhava' ethos, it's our responsibility to ensure their comfort and offer proper guidance. Our policing approach is designed to act as facilitators and not just enforcers. We are trying to build a tourist-friendly policing concept," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kashyap said that if any untoward incidents occur, then they get captured and go viral on social media, which affects the state's image as well. "So it's important we treat tourists with warmth and support. Our colours, our state, represent politeness and hospitality," he added.