Transport workers from across India are set to gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 19, to protest against government policies and seek action on their long-pending demands. The demonstration, organised by the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, which is affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, will begin at 11 am.

The protest will bring together drivers of autos, taxis, buses, trucks, ambulances and e-rickshaws. (Unsplash, representational image )

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The protest will bring together drivers of autos, taxis, buses, trucks, ambulances and e-rickshaws. The union said hundreds of workers were expected to participate and raise issues they believe have not been addressed by the central government, state governments and the Delhi government.

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The organisation has described the policies of these governments as “wrong policies”.

Transport union alleges promises to drivers remain unfulfilled

Yogesh Sharma, national president of the Bharatiya Private Transport Mazdoor Mahasangh, and former general secretary Rajendra Soni alleged that governments had failed to deliver on commitments made to transport workers after assuming office.

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They said the BJP government had been in power in Delhi for over a year and a half but had yet to fulfil any of the promises made to auto and taxi drivers. They also alleged that fresh rules introduced by the central, state and Delhi governments were making working conditions more difficult for transport workers.

Soni warned that ignoring transport workers, exploiting them and failing to address their demands could have serious political consequences for the government in the future.

What are the key demands of transport workers?

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The union has put forward several demands, including:

- Closure of private bike-taxi app services.

- Withdrawal of the order making Automated Testing Stations (ATS) fitness tests mandatory for autos.

- Revision of auto and taxi fares.

- Formation of a welfare board for auto and taxi drivers.

- Opposition to Delhi's electric vehicle (EV) policy.

- Timely resolution of auto and taxi drivers' work-related grievances by the Delhi Transport Department.

- Consultation with auto and taxi unions before policies affecting them are framed.

The union alleged that the Delhi government had introduced policies concerning transport workers without holding discussions with their representatives or seeking their suggestions.