Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu named WEF young global leader for 2025

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Apr 17, 2025 01:12 PM IST

Reacting to the honour, Naidu said that the recognition reflects the growing role of India’s youth in shaping governance

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu was on Friday named one of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) young global leaders for 2025.

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu is the youngest minister in the Union Cabinet. (HT file photo)
Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu is the youngest minister in the Union Cabinet. (HT file photo)

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot are a few other leaders who have received this accolade.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL), an initiative by the WEF, is a global recognition for individuals under 40 who are driving meaningful change through leadership, innovation, and public service. Naidu is the youngest minister in the Union Cabinet.

This year’s list includes 116 leaders from 50 countries, including seven from India.

Reacting to the honour, Naidu said that the recognition reflects the growing role of India’s youth in shaping governance.

“It’s an honour to be named a Young Global Leader,” Naidu said.

Naidu’s tryst with politics began after the demise of his father in a road accident in 2012. He made his electoral debut at the age of 26 and has been representing the Srikakulam constituency since then.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu named WEF young global leader for 2025
