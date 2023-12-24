Avinash Pande replaces Priyanka Gandhi as Congress' UP in-charge: 5 points about him

In a major organisational rejig, Avinash Pande has taken charge from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Congress' general secretary in charge in Uttar Pradesh. He was earlier the All India Congress Committee in charge of Jharkhand. Pande's recent appointment made Priyanka Gandhi a general secretary “without any assigned portfolio”. Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh's Congress in charge Avinash Pande(PTI)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pande expressed his gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun, party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi for his appointment as party in charge of Uttar Pradesh. "With boundless gratitude for the confidence placed in me by INC India President Kharge ji, Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi ji, our leader Rahul Gandhi ji, and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal ji, and with an unswerving resolve to honour that trust, I humbly accept the appointment as the General Secretary Incharge of Uttar Pradesh," he wrote.

Who is Avinash Pande?