Ayodhya: Police gear up for Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' with traffic management plans

As Ayodhya gears up for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, police department authorities are making arrangements to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the special occasion. To guide tourists and devotees to the temple, police department authorities plan to install signage and direction boards on roads across the holy city. Prime Minister Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (File)

Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow Zone Piyush Mordia said on Wednesday that directional signs will be placed on roads in Ayodhya to guide devotees to the temples.

For the convenience of devotees coming from various parts of the country to Ayodhya, signboards will be installed in different languages, including those spoken on a large scale, such as Tamil and Telugu in the south, he said.

ADG Mordia said that plans have been made to mark the routes leading to the main temples and create arrangements for the movement of devotees on these routes as needed.

Wherever devotees will be walking, the movement of vehicles will be restricted. It is also being determined where vehicle access is necessary to ensure that their arrival does not hinder the movement of others, the ADG said.

Furthermore, plans are being prepared according to the requirements of the routes. E-rickshaws might be banned on some routes, he said.

Furthermore, plans are being prepared according to the requirements of the routes. E-rickshaws might be banned on some routes, he said.