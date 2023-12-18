close_game
Ayodhya railway station likely to be ready by Dec 31

Ayodhya railway station likely to be ready by Dec 31

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 18, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Equipped with world-class facilities, the first phase of the Ayodhya railway station has been readied at a budget of ₹240 crore. Its construction work began in November 2018.

Not just an international airport, the temple town is also getting a railway station that is expected to be ready by December 31. Officials said it would be one of the most remarkable railway stations in the country.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30.
Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30. (File)

Equipped with world-class facilities, the first phase of the Ayodhya railway station has been readied at a budget of 240 crore. Its construction work began in November 2018.

According to joint general manager (RITES) AK Jauhari, the station would be ready by December 31.

The station has three platforms and is spread over 10,000 square meters. The Rail India Technical and Economics Service (RITES), a body of the union government, has executed the project.

Apart from the main building, the station also has a parking facility and housing for staff and is equipped lifts and escalators, an air-conditioned waiting room, food plaza and separate dormitories for women and men.

Two shikhars (steeples) and four pyramid–like structures at the railway station’s main building make it resemble Ram Mandir.

According to the RITES, the main building has been constructed with pink Bansi Paharpur stone brought from Rajasthan, which has also been used in the construction of Ram Mandir.

For the second phase of the construction work, a budget of 480 crore has been earmarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30.

