Ram Temple event: Who was invited, who is planning to miss

Several political leaders, celebrities and business personalities have been invited for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The Ram Temple inauguration will take place on January 22. (HT)

Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya/The preparations are underway before the consecration event. Prominent cricketers, film stars, industrialists and seers from all parts of the country are likely to figure on the guest list.

While many political leaders have agreed to attend the event, others have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government of trying to set a narrative to its advantage ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Who all have been invited?

Film industry:

Amitabh Bachchan

Rajinikanth

Madhuri Dixit

Anupam Kher

Akshay Kumar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Chiranjeevi

Mohanlal

Dhanush

Rishab Shetty

Madhur Bhandarkar

Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Ajay Devgn

Sunny Deol

Prabhas

Yash

Tiger Shroff

Ayushmann Khurrana

Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala (Ram and Sita in the 1987 series Ramayan)

Industrialists:

Mukesh Ambani

Anil Ambani

Gautam Adani

Ratan Tata

Sportsmen:

Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli

Politicians:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Manmohan Singh

HD Deve Gowda

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

BJP veteran LK Advani

BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi

Who hasn't been invited or will be missing?

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he has not received an invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple. “I have not been invited to the inauguration of Ram Temple...BJP is doing politics in the name of Ram temple...The ruling party does not have any concrete program to garner people's support, so it seems they are trying to create a different opinion.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday clarified that he would love to visit the Ram temple one day but not on the day of the 'grand political extravaganza'. In a post on X, Tharoor said, “Was interrogated by the waiting press, wanting to know if I would be going to Ayodhya. I told them I hadn’t been invited but I saw religion as a personal attribute and not one for political (mis)use.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was unlikely to attend the ceremony. A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader told PTI, “There is no question of Mamata Banerjee or any other representative of the TMC attending the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya next month. We don't believe in mixing politics with religion.”

CPI (M) will not be attending the event. Party leader Brinda Karat said, “No, we will not go. We respect the religious beliefs... but they are connecting a religious program with politics. Using religion as a political weapon or to advance a political agenda is not right.”