Ayush ministry to launch ‘Bal Raksha Kit’ to boost immunity among children

With an impending third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) around the corner, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), under the Centre's Ayush ministry, has developed an immunity boosting 'Bal Raksha Kit' to protect the children up to the age of 16 from the viral infection till the time a vaccine is available. As many as 10,000 kits will be distributed free-of-cost on National Ayurveda Day on November 2.

The kit aims to help amplify the immunity of children to help them fight SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection and keep them healthy, the officials of the ministry said.

“Since there is no Covid-19 vaccine available for children in India yet, the Bal Suraksha Kit is a significant development keeping in mind the health of children,” they said.

Listing the ingredients of the ‘Bal Raksha Kit’, the ministry said it comprises of a syrup made of basil, giloy, cinnamon, liquorice and dry grapes, which have amazing medicinal qualities, apart from Annu oil, Sitopaladi and Chyawanprash whose regular consumption increases the immunity level among the children.

AIIA director Dr Tanuja Nesari told news agency PTI that children often find it difficult to take in decoctions (kadha) and pills due to its bitter taste. This syrup, she said, "has been prepared in which some other medicines have also been mixed to prevent cold and cough."

It has been made under the strict guidelines of the ministry of Ayush and manufactured in Uttarakhand by Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL).

"Along with the kit, Suvarnaprashan (Swarna Prashan) will be given to 5,000 children on that day. We have already contacted the schools of Delhi for the purpose,” Dr Nesari said. Swarna Prashana helps in improving the overall health of children, she added.

Apart from the ‘Bal Raksha Kit', AIIA has previously been known for preparing 'Swasthya Raksha Kit', 'Arogya Raksha Kit' and 'Ayu Raksha Kit'.