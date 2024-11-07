Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 2 accused

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police on Thursday made two more arrests in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The two arrested individuals, identified as Aditya Gudankar and Rafiq Shaikh, were presented in the Esplanade court. Both the arrested accused were sent to the custody of the Mumbai Police till November 13. NCP leader Baba Siddique (HT Corresponden)

Both the accused were arrested from Pune, Maharashtra. Till now, the Mumbai Police have arrested 18 individuals linked to the murder case.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mumbai Crime Branch police arrested another suspect in connection with Siddique's murder. According to officials, the suspect, identified as Gaurav Vilas Apune (32), was also nabbed from Pune.

During the investigation, officials found that Apune had met with other suspects to plan the assassination and was in contact with the group of shooters initially hired to kill Siddique.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered another weapon used in Baba Siddique's killing from the Pune residence of one of the suspects, Rupesh Mohol.

Earlier, a weapon was recovered from the Raigad residence of another suspect, Ram Fulchand Kanoujia, where he was living on rent. Police had also said that, upon examining the shooters' mobile phones, pictures of pistols were found.

On Wednesday, one of the key eye-witnesses in the case was threatened by an unknown caller, who demanded ₹5 crore. The eye-witness said in his police complaint that he was asked to pay ₹5 crore, else he will be murdered. A complaint was registered in the Khar police station.

On October 12, NCP leader and veteran politician Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan's office building in Bandra East. He sustained two bullet injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hours after his death, the gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for his murder. The gangster's brother Anmol Bishnoi is being considered to be the mastermind of the murder, as investigation showed that he was in contact with the shooters before the killing.