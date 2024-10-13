Baba Siddique of NCP was waylaid by 3 men, shot dead; ‘9.9mm pistol used’: 10 points
Baba Siddique shot dead: The Mumbai Police has recovered six empty bullet shells from the spot where Baba Siddique, 66, was shot at.
Baba Siddique shot dead: Baba Siddique, Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister, was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai just outside his son’s office around 9.30pm on Saturday and shot at. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Baba Siddique, whose son Zeeshan Siddique is the Congress MLA from Bandra (East), had represented Bandra (West) seat three times in the Maharashtra assembly. A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Baba Siddique was also known be close to several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.
Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress.
What we know about Baba Siddique's murder so far: 10 points
- The Mumbai Police has recovered six empty bullet shells from the spot where Baba Siddique, 66, was shot at. However, it wasn’t immediately clear as to how many bullets were fired and how many hit the victim.
- The police said two persons from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been arrested, while the third accused is absconding.
- The police said Baba Siddique had received a threat to his life 15 days ago, after which his security was beefed up to the Y category.
- The Mumbai Police said it has recovered the weapon used in the crime. “A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing,” news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.
- The police confirmed to HT that they were also exploring a possible Lawrence Bishnoi angle to the killing. Salman Khan has been under alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
- Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde visited Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai late on Saturday night to meet the family of Baba Siddique.
- Maharashtra deputy chief ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with senior police officials, Union minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale, and Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, also visited Lilavati Hospital.
- Eknath Shinde vowed strict action against those responsible for taking the law into their own hands following the killing of Baba Siddique. Calling the incident “extremely unfortunate”, Shinde told the media that two suspects have been arrested, with one still at large.
- Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty, visited Lilavati Hospital to meet the family of Baba Siddique. Actor Zaheer Iqbal also reached the hospital. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his grief over the incident, saying, “The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice.”
- Opposition leaders in Maharashtra reacted strongly to the killing of former minister. NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said the deteriorating law and order situation was worrying. It was also alarming that the situation was being handled so lightly, Sharad Pawar said as he targeted home minister Fadnavis. Balasaheb Thorat, leader of the Congress legislature party in Maharashtra assembly, said a leader from the ruling party with Y-category security was shot dead, which raises serious questions on the law and order situation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the murder was shocking.