Baba Siddique of NCP was waylaid by 3 men, shot dead; ‘9.9mm pistol used’: 10 points

Baba Siddique shot dead: Baba Siddique, Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister, was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai just outside his son’s office around 9.30pm on Saturday and shot at. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead. A file photo of politician Baba Siddique during his Iftar party in Mumbai.(PTI)

Baba Siddique, whose son Zeeshan Siddique is the Congress MLA from Bandra (East), had represented Bandra (West) seat three times in the Maharashtra assembly. A prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai, Baba Siddique was also known be close to several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress.

Also Read | How Baba Siddique ended Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan's infamous fight; who was the man all of Bollywood loved

What we know about Baba Siddique's murder so far: 10 points