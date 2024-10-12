Baba Siddiqui shot dead: Opposition alleges ‘collapsing law and order’ in Maharashtra

Opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Saturday questioned law and order in Maharashtra in the wake of the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. Follow LIVE updates here. Police personnel cordon off an area after an unidentified person fired at and injured NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddiqui at Bandra East area, in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (PTI)

Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday night by three unidentified attackers in Mumbai. He was attacked outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar.

The former state minister was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Two people have been arrested in connection with the killing, according to chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she was shocked to hear about Siddique's killing.

“Shocked to hear about Shri Baba Siddique being shot dead. My condolences to Zeeshan Siddique, wishing him and his family lots of strength in their toughest moment,” Chaturvedi wrote on X.

“This lawlessness in the city is unacceptable and should be probed by CBI," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the “collapsed law and order” in Maharashtra is a cause for concern. He also offered condolences to Siddique's family.

"The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The firing on former state minister Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai is regrettable...There is a need not only to investigate this but also to accept the responsibility and step down from the position of government. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddiqui. Condolences to his family."

‘Huge conspiracy’



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya claimed that there's could a “huge consipiracy” behind Siddique's killing.

"Baba Siddique's murder is a matter of concern. The government should make a special team and investigate this. It seems to be a huge conspiracy. Strict action should be taken..." he said, according to ANI.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said termed Siddiqui's killing as unfortunate. He also promised that the incident will be thoroughly probed.

“The incident of firing on NCP leader, former minister of state, my colleague Baba Siddiqui who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague, friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddiqui,” Ajit Pawar said.

He added: “The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced. With the demise of Baba Siddiqui, we have lost a good leader who fought for the minority brothers and strived for pan-religious harmony. His death is a big loss for NCP. I share in the grief of Zeeshan Siddiqui, Siddiqui family and their workers.”