Baba Siddique shot dead: How attackers targeted NCP leader in heart of Mumbai

The brutal killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai's Bandra area has sent shockwaves across the country.



Siddique, a high-profile politician with connections in the Hindi film industry, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bandra on Vijaya Dashami.



Baba Siddique shot dead LIVE coverage



Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that two attackers have been arrested.



“Mumbai police chief told me two persons have been arrested. One is from UP, other from Haryana. Third assailant is absconding but police are trying to nab him,” the chief minister said. Baba Siddique joined Ajit Pawar's NCP in March this year.

Baba Siddique attacked while bursting crackers

Baba Siddique was attacked while he was bursting crackers outside his son Zeeshan's office on Vijaya Dashami. According to an India Today report, the incident occurred between 9:15 pm and 9:20 pm.



While Siddique was bursting crackers, three assailants with their faces covered by handkerchiefs, emerged out of a vehicle and opened fire at him. The NCP leader received bullet injuries in his stomach and chest.



The bystanders rushed Siddique to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, wherein he succumbed to his injuries.



Siddique had left the Congress and joined the NCP in March this year. He was a three-time MLA from Bandra West assembly constituency.



Siddique had also served as a minister in the Congress-undivided NCP government in the early 2000.



Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar described the attack as extremely unfortunate and condemnable.



"We have lost a leader who fought for the minority community and championed secularism," NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar posted on X.



Several opposition leaders have questioned the Eknath Shinde government over the law and order situation in the city. “Shocked to hear about Shri Baba Siddique being shot dead. My condolences to @zeeshan_iyc , wishing him and his family lots of strength in their toughest moment . This lawlessness in the city is unacceptable and should be probed by CBI,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X.