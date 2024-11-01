PM Modi says Cong 'badly exposed' after Kharge's advice on poll guarantees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress after its chief Mallikarjun Kharge advised his party's state units should make only those promises that are “fiscally doable”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(narendramodi - X)

“The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!” the prime minister posted on X.



Continuing his attack, PM Modi said,"Check any state where the Congress has Governments today - Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana- the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse."



“Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted,” he added.

“The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a Government that is stable, progress oriented and action-driven,” the prime minister further said.

There is a growing realisation across India that a vote for Congress is a vote for non-governance, poor economics and unparalleled loot. he people of India want development and progress, not the same old #FakePromisesOfCongress!" he added.

What Cong chief Kharge said?

During a press conference, Kharge said,"In Maharashtra I've said that they shouldn't announce 5, 6, 10 or 20 guarantees. They should announce guarantees based on budget."



“Otherwise, there'll be bankruptcy. If there's no money for roads, everyone will turn against you. If this government fails, the future generation will be left with nothing but a bad name. They'll have to live in exile for 10 years,” he added.