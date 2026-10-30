LIVE

Badrinath helicopter crash LIVE updates: Bodies of all 6, including pilot, recovered from crash site

By Akanksha Verma
Oct 30, 2026, 17:38:12 IST

Badrinath helicopter crash LIVE updates: A helicopter carrying six, including the pilot, crashed near Joshimath in Uttarakhand today afternoon. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd, took off from Badrinath at around 1.14 pm for Sahastradhara in Dehradun.

SDRF and other security personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at the site after a helicopter carrying six people on board, including the pilot, crashed into a hillside near Joshimath, about an hour after it took off from Badrinath on its way to Dehradun, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (PTI)
SDRF and other security personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at the site after a helicopter carrying six people on board, including the pilot, crashed into a hillside near Joshimath, about an hour after it took off from Badrinath on its way to Dehradun, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (PTI)

Badrinath helicopter crash LIVE updates: Six people, including the pilot, were killed after a helicopter carrying five passengers crashed near Chayee village in the Jyotirmath area of Chamoli district on Friday. The helicopter was flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun when it crashed amid adverse weather conditions, officials said....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 30 Oct 2026, 05:25:30 PM IST

    Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Bodies of all 6, including pilot, recovered from crash site

    Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: The bodies of all six people, including the pilot, were recovered on Friday after a helicopter carrying five passengers crashed near Chayee village in the Jyotirmath area of Chamoli district. The helicopter was flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun when it crashed amid adverse weather conditions, officials said.

    Joint teams of the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army were engaged in search and rescue operations at the site. Officials were also working to transport the bodies from the remote crash site, located in difficult mountainous terrain, to the nearest motorable road.

  • 30 Oct 2026, 05:19:01 PM IST

    Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Helicopter crash sees Army, NDRF, SDRF launch rescue operation

    Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Officials said the aerial operation involves two helicopters - a ‘reccy’ helicopter to survey the area and a ‘retriever’ helicopter to assist in the rescue.

    Teams from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and district administration have also been dispatched to the suspected crash site. Another SDRF team has been sent from Sahastradhara as authorities conduct simultaneous ground and aerial search operations to reach the helicopter and its occupants.

    The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, was flying from Badrinath Dham to the Sahastradhara helipad when the Army's Signal Centre team spotted smoke rising from the area and observed the aircraft descending rapidly.

  • 30 Oct 2026, 05:09:57 PM IST

    Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Authorities alerted around 2.14 pm

    Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: According to Disaster Management and Rehabilitation secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, the Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer informed authorities about the incident at around 2.14 pm.

  • 30 Oct 2026, 05:07:57 PM IST

    Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Chopper missing after crash

    A helicopter, flying from Badrinath to Dehradun, crashed near Joshimath today. It was carrying five pilgrims when it lost communication while flying over the Joshimath valley. The chopper is missing since the crash and a search operation has been launched to trace the aircraft.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home/India News/Badrinath helicopter crash LIVE updates: Bodies of all 6, including pilot, recovered from crash site
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks