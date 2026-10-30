Badrinath helicopter crash LIVE updates: Bodies of all 6, including pilot, recovered from crash site
Badrinath helicopter crash LIVE updates: A helicopter carrying six, including the pilot, crashed near Joshimath in Uttarakhand today afternoon. The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd, took off from Badrinath at around 1.14 pm for Sahastradhara in Dehradun.
Badrinath helicopter crash LIVE updates: Six people, including the pilot, were killed after a helicopter carrying five passengers crashed near Chayee village in the Jyotirmath area of Chamoli district on Friday. The helicopter was flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun when it crashed amid adverse weather conditions, officials said....Read More
NK Joshi, Chamoli district disaster management officer, said the helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing the call sign VT-HCX, took off from Badrinath at around 1.14 pm. It lost communication shortly afterwards while flying over the Jyotirmath valley, following which its tracking system also stopped showing its location.
He said the incident was reported through an Army post, following which joint teams of the Army, police, district administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were mobilised from Pandukeshwar and Jyotirmath to carry out search and rescue operations. Drone teams were also deployed from the district headquarters in Gopeshwar.
The helicopter flying from Badrinath to Dehradun in Uttarakhand crashed near Joshimath on Friday afternoon. The crash was reported amid deteriorating weather conditions in the region.
Two helicopters from the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) have been deployed for aerial reconnaissance on Friday as the state government launched an extensive search and rescue operation following helicopter crash in the Hathi Parvat area of Chamoli district.
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- 30 Oct 2026, 05:25:30 PM IST
Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Bodies of all 6, including pilot, recovered from crash site
Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: The bodies of all six people, including the pilot, were recovered on Friday after a helicopter carrying five passengers crashed near Chayee village in the Jyotirmath area of Chamoli district. The helicopter was flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara in Dehradun when it crashed amid adverse weather conditions, officials said.
Joint teams of the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army were engaged in search and rescue operations at the site. Officials were also working to transport the bodies from the remote crash site, located in difficult mountainous terrain, to the nearest motorable road.
- 30 Oct 2026, 05:19:01 PM IST
Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Helicopter crash sees Army, NDRF, SDRF launch rescue operation
Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Officials said the aerial operation involves two helicopters - a ‘reccy’ helicopter to survey the area and a ‘retriever’ helicopter to assist in the rescue.
Teams from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and district administration have also been dispatched to the suspected crash site. Another SDRF team has been sent from Sahastradhara as authorities conduct simultaneous ground and aerial search operations to reach the helicopter and its occupants.
The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation, was flying from Badrinath Dham to the Sahastradhara helipad when the Army's Signal Centre team spotted smoke rising from the area and observed the aircraft descending rapidly.
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- 30 Oct 2026, 05:09:57 PM IST
Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Authorities alerted around 2.14 pm
Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: According to Disaster Management and Rehabilitation secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, the Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer informed authorities about the incident at around 2.14 pm.
- 30 Oct 2026, 05:07:57 PM IST
Badrinath Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: Chopper missing after crash
A helicopter, flying from Badrinath to Dehradun, crashed near Joshimath today. It was carrying five pilgrims when it lost communication while flying over the Joshimath valley. The chopper is missing since the crash and a search operation has been launched to trace the aircraft.
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