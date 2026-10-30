Badrinath helicopter crash LIVE updates: Bodies of all 6, including pilot, recovered from crash site

NK Joshi, Chamoli district disaster management officer, said the helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd and bearing the call sign VT-HCX, took off from Badrinath at around 1.14 pm. It lost communication shortly afterwards while flying over the Jyotirmath valley, following which its tracking system also stopped showing its location.

He said the incident was reported through an Army post, following which joint teams of the Army, police, district administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were mobilised from Pandukeshwar and Jyotirmath to carry out search and rescue operations. Drone teams were also deployed from the district headquarters in Gopeshwar.

The helicopter flying from Badrinath to Dehradun in Uttarakhand crashed near Joshimath on Friday afternoon. The crash was reported amid deteriorating weather conditions in the region.

Two helicopters from the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) have been deployed for aerial reconnaissance on Friday as the state government launched an extensive search and rescue operation following helicopter crash in the Hathi Parvat area of Chamoli district.