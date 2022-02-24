Bajrang Dal activist murder case: 8 arrested so far, Shivamogga peaceful

A total of eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, VM Laxmi Prasad, Shivamogga SP, said on Thursday. The maximum of arrests has been made in and around Shivamogga. The two arrested on Wednesday have had no criminal record; while others have, police said.

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said the situation is peaceful and the cops are interrogating all those who have been arrested in connection with the case. All angles, including the involvement of communal organisations, are being looked into, the home minister said.

"Situation in Shivamogga is under control....I'm going there to take stock of the situation personally with officials there, things are peaceful. I compliment the people of Shivamogga," Jnanendra said.

At least 19 incidents and 14 FIRs have been registered so far relating to the mob violence triggered by the murder.

"There is no need for people to worry, the government is with you and will provide protection. Eight people have been arrested in the murder case, interrogations are of other are on. All angles are being looked into, including information about involvement of communal organisations," he added.

Harsha, a resident of Seegehatti in Shivamogga, was stabbed on Sunday night by a group of people. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, following which mob violence raged in the district for two days.

(With agency inputs)