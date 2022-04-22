Ban SDPI, AIMIM, RSS if you have guts: Congress leader Siddaramaiah to Karnataka govt

Senior Congress leader and the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said the state government can ban organisations like SDPI, AIMIM, RSS if they have the guts. No one will object, the Congress leader said condemning the Hubballi violence. “….who said no? If you have the guts do it. The organisations that are disturbing peace in the society do it (ban them). Whether SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, Bajrang Dal, do it. We don’t have any objections,” Siddaramaiah told reporters, as quoted by news agencies, in response to a question about the government contemplating banning certain organisations in the state.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra blamed many "unseen hand", including certain organisations behind the recent violence in Hubballi which spread over a purported social media post. Promising a thorough probe into the incident, in connection with which 134 people have been arrested so far, the home minister said the Hubballi incident was to incite large-scale violence. "Innocent people were incited and sent on to the streets to indulge in violence. Some people are trying to create unrest in the society against a particular community and some organisations are involved in it. We are aware who they are and we will find them...thinking is on in all aspects like-to ban and control them," the home minister said.

A social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid led to the violence.

(With agency inputs)

