Explosion at under-construction building in Bengaluru, initial probe points to battery-like object

Two construction workers were seriously injured in a mysterious explosion at a building under construction on Jermiah Road in Pulikeshi Nagar of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, with Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge saying the materials recovered from the site had been sent for forensic examination.

Bengaluru mystery explosion: The mystery explosion reportedly triggered a police investigation (PTI video grab)

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“We are evaluating that. All the materials have gone for a forensic audit. Once that is done, we will get back to you,” Kharge said when asked about the explosion within the limits of Pulikeshi Nagar police station.

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The blast triggered a security response, with personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Internal Security Division (ISD) and the bomb squad inspecting the site. Police are investigating the cause of the explosion and whether it was deliberate.

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{{^usCountry}} The workers, identified as Suraj and Allauddin, were taken to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar for treatment. Preliminary information indicated that a battery like object inside a bag exploded on the building’s fourth floor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The workers, identified as Suraj and Allauddin, were taken to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar for treatment. Preliminary information indicated that a battery like object inside a bag exploded on the building’s fourth floor. {{/usCountry}}

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The owner of the building has been identified as Abdul Rahman.

'Pool of blood'

Mansoor, a witness, said the explosion occurred at around 2 pm. “Suddenly, at around 2 pm, we heard a very loud explosion. When we rushed to see what had happened, two people inside the building were lying in pools of blood,” he said.

Mansoor said one worker had suffered a serious eye injury, while the other had lost a hand.

Investigators are examining the materials recovered from the site to determine what exploded and what caused the blast. The nature of the object and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been established. There is no confirmed evidence to establish a deliberate attack, said police.

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